Survivor Speed Round with Jericho

​Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for season 1 as well?

It’s my dream to be on Survivor US. This [being on Australian Survivor] would be the closest to that dream. And, being one of the chosen contestants, I still feel like I’m dreaming. And yes, I applied last season. What will be your strength in the competition?

Hopefully my ability to act on my intuition and not my feelings. If I can channel that well in my game I may go quite far.

What is your Survivor game plan?

My game plan is no plan. I think that is my best bet going into it.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

That I’m capable of lying and deceiving.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

I downloaded puzzle games and have been going to the gym.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

8/10.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

Both, they are two intertwining components.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

I will do anything...but I think unnecessary lies or stories shouldn’t be needed.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

Of course!

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Bonded relationships.

Describe yourself in five words:

Loves: God, People, Competition, Achievements, Inspiration.

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

Yes. I think key is to be confident without being overconfident. Balance.

