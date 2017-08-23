Survivor Speed Round with Jarrad

​Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for series 1 as well?

I’ve watched the US version for years and years. I’m always up for a fresh challenge, and I want to prove to myself that the underdog can hold their own against the big boys. I’m creative, cunning and focussed and I think that can take me all the way.

What will be your strength in the competition?

The desire to beat the odds and do the unexpected. “The greatest satisfaction in life is doing things people say you cannot do.”

What is your Survivor game plan?

I think the key to my survival and success in the game will be to conceal the extent of my strategic thinking and subsequent threat to others in the game. I’ll aim to appear as a fairly one dimensional character: friendly, loyal and quirky, chosen for my looks and friendly persona. Hopefully this approach will keep me safe in the early game and allow me to create solid bonds with the majority alliance. I want to be seen as a reliable vote and a useful challenger. I’ll aim to form a core sub-alliance with a trusted, more physically threatening alpha-male type player who can act as a shield from outside attacks, as well as other non-threatening players to make up the numbers. If I’m lucky enough to make it to the merge, a creative license to be more cutthroat and cunning will emerge.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

The cunningness underneath the friendly exterior.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

In my normal life I take no consideration of health, diet, exercise, etc. So I’ve tried to take more notice of those things, not very successfully though. I ran up a hill yesterday and nearly died.

How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

I rate myself highly in terms of agility and speed, though lacking in physical strength. In climbing and balance challenges I think I can hold my own. Puzzles, I’m not sure. I’m intelligent, although not sure how that translates into visual puzzle solving.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at - the social game or the strategic game? Why?

Strategic over social, although both. I connect with so many different kinds of people around the world through my photography. I think this gives me an advantage in the social game. Strategically, an ability to take emotion out of decisions and look forward will help me.

Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

I am prepared to do anything within the rules to win. What will be my gauge is less my own moral compass but that of others. I will have no problem lying, but if I think that lie will be of detriment to my own game then I won’t do it.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

I am willing to break my word. Morally - not a problem. Strategically - it’s all about looking to the future, and whether a lie will help or hinder going further.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

By laying out clear, logical reasons why every vote or aspect of my game was a deliberate strategic move to get me to the end.

Describe yourself in five words:

Unique, Creative, Daring, Focused, Resourceful

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

I can definitely win. There are so many variables and elements of change that play into it, but if I’m able to adapt to these changing situations, my social game and focus on strategy can take me to the end.

View Jarrad’s full bio.