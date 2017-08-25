Survivor Speed Round with Ben

Why did you apply for Survivor? Did you apply for season 1 as well?

I applied for series one and got no response. I applied because I Iove the show and feel that I could contribute meaningfully in the social/strategy aspects. I also need to get out of the bubble that I’ve got myself caught in for 20 years.

What will be your strength in the competition?

My determination; I have a dogged perseverance.

What is your Survivor game plan?

Going in I will make an objective to create good personal relationships with everyone. Ideally I would like to have an alliance with a wide variety of people i.e. alpha males, alpha females, physically weaker people, highly strategic people etc. Basically I would more or less like to ride the middle, meaning that in the majority of possible scenarios, the target would be on someone else. I will make a point of searching for hidden immunity idols. When the time is right I have no issue with orchestrating big moves that may incorporate lying or betrayal. After all, the motto of the game is ‘Outwit, Outplay, Outlast’. There is nothing in the motto that says you have to uphold moral principles.

What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

That I’m not as good at surviving in the jungle as I appear, due to the fact that I’ve got a jungle/surfer look.

How did you prepare physically and mentally?

Mentally I have not prepared whatsoever as I don’t believe there is much that can prepare you for this experience. Physically I’m trying to gain weight so that I’ve got reserves. How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

I’m a notorious klutz so in challenges that require dexterity, balance or any form of weird skill I may provide some comedy gold. I’m ok at puzzles, though I would not say I’m a master. My strength is endurance-based challenges, due to my fitness and determination.

Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

I think the strategic game will separate me from the rest of the group. Most people are capable of playing a strong social game. However, my knowledge of the game combined with my ruthlessness, cunning and shrewdness has the potential to make my strategic game stand out. Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

My moral compass is that I will not resort to personal humiliation or bullying. I plan on keeping flirting to a minimum because it’s not exactly my strong point. Lying is an essential part of the game. Cheating and sabotage are things that don’t need to be utilised all that much, however I’m not above doing this for personal gain.

How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

Absolutely. If I’m better off zigging instead of zagging, then I will do so.

How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Treating them with common decency and respect while out there will help in this. Explain to them that the moves I made were not personal, they were necessary for me to progress further in the game. Describe yourself in five words:

Humorous, Authentic, Clumsy, Resilient, Silly.

Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

Yes. I think I have the strategic know-how and the social skills to be able to navigate most of the obstacles. I'm certainly capable of making people really enjoy my company. I think I will be seen as an underdog and will be underestimated.