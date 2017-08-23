Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

Survivor Speed Round with A.K.

Survivor Speed Round with A.K.

A.K. answers some quick questions

​Why did you apply for Survivor? 

I’ve always watched the US version and wished I had the chance to compete in the game, so the minute the Aussie version started casting I knew I needed to get on! I applied for the first season and tried again as soon as I heard there was a second season. What will be your strength in the competition? 

My biggest strength going into the game is my social/strategic game.

What is your Survivor game plan? 

I aim to make everyone feel really comfortable around me, and I want to make big moves subtly. What’s one thing people won’t expect from you? 

Although I come across pretty strong and tough, those who are closest to me know I’m extremely caring and compassionate. How did you prepare physically and mentally? 

I have gone to the gym every day and I’m overeating. How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)? 

I should be competitive in all areas except swimming. Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why? 

I think they both come hand in hand. In order to be successful you have to have a strong social game, and a lot of strategy comes from your social game and interactions with others Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win? 

Survivor is not real life; I’ll do whatever it takes to win. How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game? 

I have no loyalties to anyone out on the island. My word means nothing in this game. How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end? 

Hopefully my social game will help them feel better about voting for me because I’ll have developed relationships with everyone, but I plan on demonstrating how I played the best game and that should be rewarded.

Describe yourself in five words: 

Happy, Fun, Loyal, Caring, Competitive Do you think you can win? What makes you think that? 

I wouldn’t be leaving behind the great life I live if I didn’t think I could win. I believe I am well rounded in all aspects of Survivor, which will make me a genuine contender.

View A.K.’s full bio.

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

    Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
    Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

    Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

    Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
    ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

    ‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

    Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
    ‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

    ‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

    On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
    Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

    Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

    In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.