Survivor Speed Round with A.K.

​Why did you apply for Survivor?

I’ve always watched the US version and wished I had the chance to compete in the game, so the minute the Aussie version started casting I knew I needed to get on! I applied for the first season and tried again as soon as I heard there was a second season. What will be your strength in the competition?

My biggest strength going into the game is my social/strategic game.

What is your Survivor game plan?

I aim to make everyone feel really comfortable around me, and I want to make big moves subtly. What’s one thing people won’t expect from you?

Although I come across pretty strong and tough, those who are closest to me know I’m extremely caring and compassionate. How did you prepare physically and mentally?

I have gone to the gym every day and I’m overeating. How do you think you will fare in challenges (both physically/endurance challenges and puzzles)?

I should be competitive in all areas except swimming. Which part of the game do you think you will be more successful at: the social game or the strategic game? Why?

I think they both come hand in hand. In order to be successful you have to have a strong social game, and a lot of strategy comes from your social game and interactions with others Do you have a limit to what you are going to do to win the competition (lie, cheat, flirt, sabotage, etc.)? Or rather, what is your moral game compass? What are you prepared to do and not do to win?

Survivor is not real life; I’ll do whatever it takes to win. How meaningful is your word? Are you willing to break alliances if it will get you further in the game?

I have no loyalties to anyone out on the island. My word means nothing in this game. How will you ensure that members of the Jury Villa you helped vote off will still turn around and give you their vote, if you make it to the end?

Hopefully my social game will help them feel better about voting for me because I’ll have developed relationships with everyone, but I plan on demonstrating how I played the best game and that should be rewarded.

Describe yourself in five words:

Happy, Fun, Loyal, Caring, Competitive Do you think you can win? What makes you think that?

I wouldn’t be leaving behind the great life I live if I didn’t think I could win. I believe I am well rounded in all aspects of Survivor, which will make me a genuine contender.

