Australian Survivor

Home
Video Extras
Australian Survivor Talking TribalArticles
More
Back

Survivor South Africa And New Zealand Coming Exclusively To 10 play

Survivor South Africa And New Zealand Coming Exclusively To 10 play

Get ready to outwit, outplay, outlast and outbinge! The acclaimed Survivor SA and Survivor NZ hit 10 play this Friday, September 11.

The superfix for superfans everywhere, Survivor SA and Survivor NZ are coming to 10 play from this Friday.

Justly considered to be among the very best international editions of the global phenomenon, fans can look forward to the full seasons of Survivor SA: Philippines, Survivor SA: Island of SecretsSurvivor NZ: Nicaragua and Survivor NZ: Thailand.

10 play is the only place in Australia you’ll be able to watch these celebrated series, so grab your Buffs, choose your alliances and get ready to experience all the action, drama, taut Tribals and brutal blindsides from 9am Friday, September 11.

Watch Survivor SA and Survivor NZ from this Friday on 10 play

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
NEXT STORY

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.