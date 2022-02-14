Australian Survivor

Sophie Cachia Voted Off Australian Survivor: Blood V Water

After surviving a non-elimination vote that saw her stay in the game, Sunday night’s Tribe Swap meant Sophie had to once again face a brutal blindside.

Earlier in the game, a handful of Sophie’s closest allies fell in with the majority and voted for Sophie to be voted out of the game. But in a ruthless twist, Sophie survived the vote and was sent over to the other tribe, reunited with older sister KJ.

On Sunday night, as the tribes were once again shaken up with a Tribe Swap, Sophie and KJ were one of the few pairs who managed to land on the same tribe, but a handful of Sophie’s old alliance also landed in camp with her.

Spearheaded by Croc and Sam, the plan was hatched to once again blindside Sophie, putting sister KJ in the middle of one of the most difficult votes of the game.

With votes openly split on the sisters, KJ had to decide if she would vote with her blood, or align with the tribe majority.

Ultimately, a tearful KJ wrote her sister’s name down, sealing her fate in the game and making her the next person voted out of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.

As she walked her torch up to Jonathan to be snuffed, Sophie joked that there had better not be another twist keeping her in the game.

“It has been an absolute pleasure,” Sophie said as her torch was finally snuffed. “Kate, I don’t tell you enough, I am so proud of you.”

This was the second vote in a row where a family member has had to turn on their own loved one as the game continues to become more and more cutthroat. On Sunday night, Nina sensed her own mum’s head was on the chopping block and took her mother’s advice, choosing to vote with the majority.

Will the game continue to test the bonds of the loved ones? We’ll have to wait and see.

Australian Survivor: Blood V Water continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play on demand

