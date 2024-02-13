'No Hard Feelings At All': Garrick Wildman Begs For Idol To Be Played Before Being Voted Out

The fractures within the OG Rebels are truly coming to the surface as the war between Kirby and Feras reaches new heights. Despite Aileen begging for the tribe to stay "OG Rebels strong" and work together to vote for one of the three Titans -- Winna, Charles and Valeria -- Feras and Kirby had other ideas.

Hoping to win favour with the OG Titans on the tribe, Feras and Kirby knew that the trio was the key to gaining a majority in the tribe and taking control of the beach. Unfortunately for Feras, the Titans felt like Kirby was the more trustworthy of the two, and the newly minted majority decided to take out his number one ally in Garrick.

While the move shocked Feras, Garrick had been aware of every move throughout the game so far, and this was no different. Sitting at Tribal Council, Garrick was not only aware he'd be the likely target, but he tried to convince Feras to play his idol on his behalf. Feras, confident in their numbers, held back and ultimately saw his ally's torch snuffed.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing," Garrick told 10 Play following his elimination, "I probably should have paid more attention to what Aileen was saying and we should have gone down that road, but because of what had happened with Kirby I thought this is a good time to make our four stronger with the OG Titans."

Looking around at Tribal, Garrick quickly realised that Winna, Valeria and Charles had sold his alliance a lie. "The smirk from Scotty and Kirby gave me that positive idea that this whole vote is going to be on me," he added.

"Feras was still quietly confident that we had the numbers, I knew we didn't," Garrick continued. "Even before Tribal, at the camp, I said to Feras, We don't have the numbers and you're not paying attention to what's going on.' He wasn't aware or paying attention to how alert I was to what was going on."

Despite his gut being right on the money once again, Garrick said he doesn't hold it against Feras that he didn't play his idol.

"No hard feelings at all, at the end of the day it was his and, if I had that idol, I would probably be somewhat apprehensive to play it for another person," he said.

"If I 100 percent knew my alliance was going, definitely I'd play it, but even when I whispered to him Feras said our numbers are strong. If you've got that idea in your head that you're sweet, then you're going to go with that.

"I don't have any ill feelings towards Feras at all, and I don't begrudge him holding onto [the idol] one bit."

But, if he had his time again, Garrick admits that when Jonathan LaPaglia asked the tribe if anyone had an immunity idol they'd want to use, he'd jump to his feet and demand he not go any further.

"I definitely would plead my case to Feras," he said with a laugh, "doing it that way, Kirby, Scotty and Kelli's facial expressions would have told him ohh boy, he's spot-on the money there.

"I don't have any regrets, but if I could play it again I'd definitely stand up in the middle of that and go, woah, let's stop right now."

Having been a Survivor fan for years, Garrick said he had always been hopeful he'd get a chance to play. "I always thought I'd go alright on there... I just wanted to play the game," he said, adding that the whole experience was "way more rough" than he initially expected.

"I've never been into 'glamping', so I've done the rough sleeping, making my own fire and dinners, that kind of stuff. I've always loved that, but at the end of the day when you've been playing in the river, fishing or whatever you go and make yourself comfortable and sleep.

"In [Survivor] your mind doesn't stop, it doesn't stop for a minute because there's the social game going on, people talking to you and you don't know who's telling you the truth."

On top of all that, Garrick said there was the looming thought of the next challenge that would test them mentally and physically. "Once you've done that first challenge, the reality of how hard you think it is is paramount, like wow this is harder than I thought."

While the mental game can be tough for most, Garrick was always on the ball with his suspicions about people's moves and intentions throughout the game. When Kirby flipped in the first vote -- that she orchestrated -- as he picked up his torch to leave that Tribal, Garrick was already onto her. When Kelli forced the Tobias vote a few days later, again he knew exactly who had made the move.

"My job has me looking for deception all the time so I'm pretty good with body language and quirky movements," he explained. "They call it 'tells'. They say a good poker player has no tell, but a better poker player can see the tell.

"I think it's the same, it's just a natural thing with me. If I think something's going on, it usually is."

As he watched the season back, Garrick said while he has no regrets, it's been difficult to watch and see what he could have done differently in the game. On top of that, seeing what was happening on the other tribe made it feel like he was experiencing things for the first time.

As for his instincts, Garrick was sheepish to agree that it was vindicating to see his gut was often correct.

"I'm more humble than that," he said, laughing, "Let's just say I haven't called anyone and said 'I told you so!' Like I said, what I do for a job just becomes so instinctual, and those movements and body language tell me everything. I have to go with them!

"I guess in some ways it is vindicating to know that I was aware of what was going on, and I played the game that I wanted to play and seeing what was happening in the game. Yeah, I guess vindicating is a good word!"

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play