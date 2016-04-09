Australian Survivor

Jonathan LaPaglia Announced as Host of Australian Survivor

Acclaimed Aussie actor Jonathan LaPaglia will oversee the action as host of the hotly anticipated family entertainment series Australian Survivor.

As well as being a long-time fan of the groundbreaking format that spawned reality TV, LaPaglia’s commitment to personal fitness and outdoor pursuits stand him in perfect stead to host Australian Survivor when it hits TEN later this year.

Set on a remote tropical island overseas, Survivor is part docu-soap, part competition, part human drama, and promises to have all of Australia talking with its compelling, genre-defining action.

“I am honoured to be hosting the Australian version of Survivor, the show that pioneered the mainstream reality television genre almost 20 years ago,” said Jonathan. “As a big fan of the show, I am delighted and thrilled to bring all the drama, strategy and adventure synonymous with Survivor to Australian viewers.” Network Ten Chief Programming Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “Jonathan is the perfect host for Australian Survivor. He is intelligent, engaging, energetic and a true fan of the show.

“We considered many people for the role. When we talked to Jonathan, we knew immediately that he was the ideal person to host this exciting, spectacular and dynamic family entertainment series. We are very happy to welcome Jonathan to Australian Survivor and to Network Ten.”

Jonathan has starred in a number of critically-acclaimed Australian drama series including The Slap, Underbelly: Badness and Love Child, as well as the international drama series Cold Case, The District, Windfall, New York Undercover and Seven Days. Survivor is the show that launched the reality genre of television programming and it continues to be the centrepiece of broadcasting schedules around the world.

