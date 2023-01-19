'In Survivor It's Never That Simple': Jonathan LaPaglia Prepares For The Ultimate Battle Of Good Vs Evil

For the eighth season of Australian Survivor, a handful of fresh faces are joined by returning players, separated into two tribes under the banners of Heroes and Villains.

Ahead of the season's premiere on January 30, Jonathan LaPaglia spoke to 10 Play about the upcoming battle, as well as returning to the beaches where it all began in Samoa.

"The tropics have been the backdrop of Survivor for so many seasons, it was only logical to return," JLP said. "It's a bit like slipping on your favourite shoes, it just feels right.”

For the past few seasons, Australian Survivor embraced the outback, providing a unique backdrop to the game and creating new challenges for the players.

"Each location presents its own challenges. Interestingly many of the players found Samoa more difficult. Although the outback is extremely hot, the temperature is pretty consistent," he continued.

"Samoa, however, can be scorching hot during the day and then bitterly cold with torrential rain all night. Imagine being exposed on a beach with only a palm frond for protection. It’s a bit like trying to sleep standing up in the shower with the lights turned out. Not fun.”

Looking at this year’s theme of Heroes V Villains, JLP called it “as old as storytelling itself”.

“It’s clear cut and an easy narrative for everyone to understand but, like life itself, in Survivor, it’s never that simple. As the game progresses, you see a lot of overlap between who’s a villain and who’s a hero,” he continued.

“Survivor is really an amplified version of society… people, in all their complexities, coming together and trying to figure out how to survive.”

According to Jonathan, the players really embraced the theme, “Especially the Villains who had a lot of fun. This leads to some juicy rivalry,” he teased.

“With so many great returnees desperate for redemption, the stage was set for a big, fast-paced game that does not disappoint. I think the audience is going to love this season.

“Unlike previous themes that define players based on physical attributes (Brains V Brawn) or past achievements (Champions V Contenders), this season of Heroes V Villains speaks to the players’ gameplay, so it’s much easier to embrace your title and run with it. And they did that.”

Because this season has such a focus on gameplay, Jonathan explained that players had more latitude to begin with one label and end up with another. “In a game where you have to vote out a tribunate every second night, you need to be a little bit of a Hero and a little bit of a Villain to win.”

As for the host, if he was on the other side of the game and competing he said he’d likely end up on the Villains tribe.

“I don’t know if either has an advantage… but the Villains definitely had more fun,” he added.

Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains premieres January 30 at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 Play on demand