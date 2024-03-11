‘I Was On The Bottom For So Long’: Challenge Beast Rianna Bowley Eliminated

Following on from the explosive Tribal Council where Alex put a massive spotlight on Kirby’s game, calling her the strongest player still standing and vowing to vote for her at a final tribal, Kirby and her closest ally Rianna knew they had a lot of damage control to do.

The powerful duo also knew that whoever wasn’t wearing the immunity necklace that night would likely be getting their torch snuffed. While it was lucky for Kirby that she won, Rianna knew it meant her time was coming to an end.

“As soon as [Immunity] was over I was like, I’m in a lot of legit trouble,” she told 10 Play. “Feras had this spell over Caroline and Kitty. They tried to say they wouldn’t vote for me but I knew they were lying straight to my face.

“I knew my name had been put down and there was nothing I could do to stop it, unfortunately,” she said.

Getting so close to the end of the game, Rianna’s status as a challenge beast, and the champion of endurance challenges this season, meant that she was one of the biggest threats to everybody the closer she got to the final challenges.

“If I got to the end they knew they’d have no hope in hell to beat me, so it was the easy vote to get me out,” she added. “And, to be honest, watching the whole season through my name was out every night! I had heat the whole way through. Luckily I was winning those necklaces,” she laughed.

Coming into the game, Rianna admitted there was one part of Survivor she liked a lot more than others.

“I don’t know if I feel guilty saying this but I used to just love watching the challenges and then I’d fast forward the middle bits and go to the next challenge,” she said. “I just loved seeing people push themselves… I’m not the biggest fan of the backstabbing because it’s not really my personality type!

“Looking back it would have been better if I had watched those middle bits because it might have helped me with some of my game,” she added, laughing.

Knowing she was mentally strong and competitive, Rianna never expected to hold the mantle of a challenge beast, but once she got out there and was taking part in the challenges she embraced every moment to see how far she could push herself.

“When I won my first individual immunity I was like, is this actually happening? Did I actually win this? I was really proud of myself, and it kind of kept going… I was a bit of a challenge beast, and people started to become scared of me. It was an interesting feeling!”

Combining her strength in challenges with her relationship with Kirby, the target on Rianna’s back kept growing, and she knew that she had to keep winning immunities or her time in the game would come to an end.

“I know there are strategies where you maybe don’t win a couple so you won’t be seen as such a threat, but I think it had already progressively accumulated throughout the season,” she explained.

“There were a lot of challenges where people were like, Oh Ri’s sneaking up on us… I don’t come across as a big, physical threat and they saw I was doing well in team [challenges] and individual rewards.

“Coming into individual immunity, it snuck up on people. I felt like I had to continue to win to stay in,” Rianna said.

Getting to the final seven, Rianna’s biggest regret was not making it to whatever gruelling endurance challenge the Survivor gods have in store for the final few players.

“I came into this game to see how far I can push myself in those challenges, so not getting to that last, ultimate one was a little bit disappointing, but I’m so happy with my game. Obviously I made mistakes and there are little things I’d want to change, but this is my first game of Survivor!

Some of those mistakes still haunt Rianna as she watches the season back. On several occasions, she was used by Kitty and Caroline as a pawn to burn votes or as a ‘test’ of her loyalty.

After the first time they lied to her Rianna admits she should have learned her lesson. “For some reason I honestly believed Kitty and Caroline, they felt so bad and said they believed me… and they obviously didn’t!”

In a later vote, Caroline managed to manipulate Rianna into throwing her vote away, resulting in the blindside of Winna.

“I said, what is it with these girls! I voted with them, told them the truth… and then they again tell me the wrong name,” Rianna laughed. “I guess, being a paramedic, I believe when people tell me stuff when they're a patient - most of the time I was like, oh that seems genuine!

“That probably got me a few times, and I made some silly errors.”

In another moment of paranoia, during Raymond’s ‘Oscar-winning’ performance that saw him use an ultimate advantage to vote out Valeria, Rianna asked Kirby to give her the immunity necklace during Tribal Council.

The move alerted some people not aware of Ray’s advantage that something might be happening, but Rianna explained that out of everyone on the beach, Ray was one of the people she could trust the least.

For weeks, Ray would tell her that she was a major threat, and he wanted her gone. Kirby agreed that Ray’s advantage would be the perfect move for him to get Rianna out, and while Kirby had a solid best-frenemy relationship with Feras and Ray, Rianna had been investing her time elsewhere.

“I still don’t know, to this day, if I didn’t have that necklace would he have changed his vote? Because I know how much he didn’t want me in the game, he said it to me repeatedly.

“Whether it was paranoia or maybe Raymond actually could have done something differently, I’ll never know. But I’m happy it went the way it did!”

Rianna also pushes back on the criticism that she made it so far into the game purely thanks to her friendship with Kirby.

“I was on the new Rebels tribe and I was on the bottom… I was on the bottom for so long, and had to fight my way without any allies. I had to play some sort of social game and win challenges to keep me through, so it’s not like I’ve just been here on Kirby’s back.

“I came into this game probably a little naïve as to how the social game gets, nobody knows how it goes until you're out there,” Rianna continued. “The psychological elements, I found really rough. I was getting stabbed in the back here and there but the hardest thing this season — I’d be like, so we’re trusting these people? Next tribal it would be like, nope! We’re trusting these people. Next tribal, nope we’re back to these people!

“I was like, where is the loyalty? Who are we actually trusting? It felt so flippy this season… going into these things you never know how it’ll work out… but I’m proud of all my efforts.”

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels continues Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play