‘I Was Oblivious’: Tobias Grant Blindsided As The Rebels Decimate the ‘Cuddle Alliance’

Just days after he saw his alliance member Peta blindsided with a hidden Immunity Idol in her bag, Tobias still felt like he knew where the tribe would be voting.

“I was oblivious,” he admitted to 10 Play following his elimination on Sunday night.

With the rest of the tribe agreeing on a split vote that would force Tobias’ close ally Sarah into a revote where she would be the deciding vote in voting for either Tobias or the third and final member of their alliance, Alex, the trio were none the wiser having lost another Immunity Challenge.

“After the loss I was just making food for everyone,” Tobias explained, “I was hungry and really tired and I was like, I don’t care what you guys do… do what you want, just have a chat with me after.

“Without sounding like a douchebag, I felt like everyone liked me and I think I played an integral part in winning challenges that we won,” he continued, adding that he was just as useful around camp. “I was cooking a lot, making fires, doing a lot of physical work. There were a lot of people that weren’t picking up their slack. I felt like I was picking up some slack.”

While he felt well suited to the camp life and challenges, it was the scheming, strategising, and manipulating where Tobias felt behind the eight ball.

“That early in the game I thought we needed to stick together,” he said, adding that his intention was not to target ‘weaker’ players but keeping the tribe unified as a well-oiled machine. “Players that maybe weren’t pulling their weight around camp, or aren’t that good in the challenges, I thought we should probably get rid of those people first.”

While many of the other Rebels began strategising as soon as they hit the beach, Tobias said he was perhaps a bit naïve to want to wait to get deeper into the game before he really began strategising.

“I personally didn’t think it was necessary to go in so hard so early,” he added. “I didn’t realise how hard people were going to come out. I honestly thought, from the people I had spoken to, it was unanimous.

“When people don’t pull their weight and don’t contribute as much as the rest of the tribe, I feel like they weren’t really earning their place in that tribe and were probably the ones that needed to go,” Tobias said.

“But I guess people were trying to make sure we weren’t there further down the track,” he continued. “I think, if I was still around when it came to the merge, I would have definitely been a big threat. I’ve got good stamina, pretty good at problem-solving, quite smart, I think I would have been a fair danger to a lot of people but I guess they realised that pretty quickly.”

Tobias also said he recognised that the Cuddle Alliance had formed quickly, but their bonds were unbreakable even at such an early point in the game. “[We] wouldn’t have turned on each other and they knew that if they wanted us to work with them they would have to pull us apart,” he explained.

“It was only a matter of time before someone like Kirby or even Feras jumped on board to work with us.”

With Aileen constructing the split vote that would force Sarah to pick which remaining member of her alliance would be going home in a revote, in a last-minute decision Kelli switched her vote and saved Alex by voting for Tobias.

“At the end of the day it looked like they were scheming to get Alex out because they knew Sarah would have [saved] me in the revote, but Kel had other plans, didn’t she.”

Looking back, Tobias said he didn’t have any regrets about how he played the game. “ I felt like I was flying under the radar getting my head around the whole situation so I kind of maybe should have played it a bit safer… or maybe had more conversations with other people to make sure I was a bit more secure,” he added.

“Kel if you’re reading this… I know you did what you did for a reason, and I would have gotten rid of me if I was you too… because you were next,” Tobias laughed.

