'I Was A Sinking Ship': Nathan Freeman Voted Out Of Australian Survivor Titans V Rebels

In any other season of Australian Survivor, Nathan and his alliance built on athleticism and raw strength would have seen him easily sail towards the merge as the Golden Boy of the Titans. But this year the rule book has been thrown out, and on Tuesday night Nathan was the next Titan to have his torch snuffed.

Early on in the season his close alliance with Frankie was fractured when the tribe recognised the power couple were attempting to call the shots, and in taking out Frankie in the first vote the Titans flipped the power dynamic, with the physically stronger tribemates now scrambling for a foothold.

"I got swept up in the excitement of arriving on the island and wanting to get to the game that I think we probably made a few mistakes early days," Nathan told 10 Play following his elimination.

"With Frankie going home first I was scrambling to get myself back in the good books with everyone, but I think it might have been a bit too late," he continued.

Heading into the first Tribal Council of the season, Nathan admitted that it wasn't until they were seated in front of Jonathan LaPaglia that he began to get a sense that "something else was brewing". That something else happened to be a blindside, completely shocking him and his close allies Frankie, Jaden, and Winna.

"We didn't underestimate the rest of the tribe but I think there were a few players, such as Eden and Mark, who strategically are really, really strong," Nathan explained. "We put ourselves in a pretty precarious position and maybe came out too hard personality-wise, and that probably rubbed a few people the wrong way.

"Maybe I left the social game a little too late," he added.

After Frankie was voted out, Nathan still had close bonds with Jaden and Winna, but cliques had formed, and he could tell he was already on the outs.

"I was a valuable asset in challenges... [but] I was scrambling from then on . I never felt like I was on the bottom, thinking back, I definitely was... I knew I had to keep winning [Immunity challenges] to keep my spot in the game."

Hoping to make it to Tribe Swap where the dynamics would be shaken up, and opportunities to make all new alliances could see Nathan in a better position, he knew that if the team didn't win Immunity his neck would be on the chopping block.

"I knew my time was up. I was scrambling, trying to form some connections, but I think everyone else was too tight. I was just the one sort of left on the bottom. I was just hanging out for that Tribe Swap and I didn’t quite make it."

With Kelli a temporary part of the Titans (unbeknownst to them, she was lobbed across to sabotage the Immunity Challenge -- which she failed to do, but they lost regardless), Nathan hoped she would be the easy vote. But when her actual purpose was revealed and she returned to the Rebels' beach before the vote, Nathan knew his time was up.

"I think [strength] was the only thing I had going for me to mount an argument to keep me but a lot of smarter people were thinking if I made it to Tribe Swap I would have been a dangerous player.

"It was probably a double-edged sword, I was good at challenges which may have kept me in the tribe, but being good at challenges going forward in the game might have been a reason to go for me sooner," he continued.

"I think my fate was sealed going into Tribal Council. I knew they were going to load up on me and I couldn't do too much about it."

While there was a potential blindside of Caroline which was floated ahead of Tribal, Nathan admits he didn't think it was ever going to happen, with even his closest allies -- Jaden and Winna -- opting to vote for Nathan rather than Caroline.

"At the time it did surprise me, but I knew I was a sitting duck, they knew I was a sitting duck... Based on their games, that was the right decision for them to make, to keep themselves on side with the rest of the tribe," Nathan said.

"I knew I was in trouble. I think we all knew that I was a sinking ship and to jump when they did," he added. "That was the right decision to make for them and I'm not bitter."

Looking back at his game, Nathan admits that he made a lot of mistakes, and if he had his time over he'd make sure to play things differently.

"I'd make relationships with people I wouldn't normally. I naturally gravitated towards Jaden, Frankie, and Winna because we're very similar, sporty, athletic, and we're a bit more out there.

"If I had my time over again I'd not align myself with those types of players, and try to play the social game a lot better," he said.

"I'm obsessed with it now," Nathan laughed, "ever since I left the island I want to go back really bad and I think I'd be a force to be reckoned with if I did get another chance to go back.

"I've learned a lot of lessons about what not to do and how not to dig myself into a hole. I'm chomping at the bit to go again! I'd probably do the complete opposite of what I have done."

