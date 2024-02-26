‘I Didn’t Expect One Vote’: Winna Bhun Blindsided At First Merge Vote

But for some in the newly unified tribe, that tone was one of complete shock as once again the unpredictable tribe dynamics saw old rivals come together to make a big move.

When Scott was struggling in the game, before making the decision to leave, he exposed the plan to blindside Kitty, revealing Winna and Valeria’s status as double agents, in the ongoing quest to seek revenge for Kitty and Caroline blindsiding Viola earlier in the season.

With Kitty rattled, her alliance sought help from Feras and his crew, gaining the numbers to secretly retaliate and blindside Winna in the first official vote of the merge.

“I didn't expect one vote on my name that night,” Winna told 10 Play, “I was super confident that Feras was going to stick with us.

“I didn’t even bring my stuff with me to Tribal, I was that confident, I didn’t bring my shoes, my pants, I was like I’m sorted! It’s probably my downfall — being too confident in the game.”

While the tribe swap put Winna, Valeria, and Charles into a minority, the trio were able to wiggle their way into the cracks of the OG Rebels. Having spent time with both tribes, Winna felt like he had built relationships with everyone in the game at that stage.

“At merge a few people were still bonding, getting to know each other. Looking around I realised I had good one-on-ones with everyone,” Winna added. “I always wanted to play that way from the get-go, I never wanted to stick my head out.”

Describing the merged tribe as “a classroom of all my best mates”, Winna admitted that he had already started daydreaming about his final pitch.

“I got too comfortable at that point,” he said.

“I was confident that Feras was going to stick with my side and I think that may have been because Feras and I have a really good relationship,” Winna continued. “On paper we were enemies [in the game] but through camp we’d walk around, we talked, we separated the game from our relationship.

“I think I got that intertwined, and thought Feras wouldn’t vote for me.”

It also didn’t help that Winna won the first individual immunity of the season. The combination of being a challenge threat and well-liked across the whole tribe — two things that had carried him through the pre-merge stage of the game — now painted a delightfully large target on his back.

“It happened really quickly. You can be in such a safe position and then, the next thing you know, you’re completely gone.”

Looking back at his time Winna said the only thing he would change was how much he thought about the game.

"I'm quite happy with how I played, from the get-go I had a very good read on the room and I genuinely built awesome relationships. I looked around and saw a bunch of people I loved, and I knew they loved me back," he said.

“I was quite confident that, unless I had backstabbed anyone or thrown anyone’s name out, no one would be like, ‘Let’s get rid of Winna.’ I never gave them a reason to feel that way, so I’m happy with the way I got to merge but, like I said, my biggest downfall was getting too comfortable.

“If I had just put in a little bit more effort to go talk to Feras, to clear it up, to double-check that he is working with me or trust is there. I feel like it could have changed the game completely.”

