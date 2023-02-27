‘I Didn’t Believe I Was Going Home’: David Shares What Went Down During Tribal Council

He entered Australian Survivor as a hero, and in an interview with 10 Play, David shared he would have liked to play a little more like a villain.

“Honesty, integrity and loyalty was how I played early in the game and then I tried to become a villain and it backfired. I always knew going in, I'd be very social and physically strong. I just wanted to wait before making some moves, which I did.”

The first big move David and his alliance set up was the blindside of Hayley, but unfortunately, JLP’s mutiny at Tribal Council got in the way.

“The Survivor Gods weren't in our favour. That would have been a great move in the game and we had the vote, we were all on Hayley, ready to go. If we had gotten that blindside, I reckon we would have become villains, which would have been nice. Not getting that - it hurt a little because I would have loved to play that villainous role and change the game.”

Being a new player, David was up against returning players, which at times, he admitted, was intimidating. However, he was able to form a really strong alliance and some genuine friendships.

“Playing with returnees was definitely a challenge, especially early on. They thought we were going to gang up and get them out. Just knowing they have played the game before, that they know the ins and outs - it was intimidating.

“I knew Shaun from AFL so it was good to have that relationship. And then Sam, Flick, Nina and myself clicked. I'm very sociable, I know how to work relationships with people so I knew that was going to be my strength. But I also knew a weakness of mine would be that I create too strong relationships with too few people.”

Walking into what would be his last Tribal Council, David said he was feeling comfortable with the votes. But unbeknownst to him, there were a few people in his alliance who had flipped.

"George wanted to work with Hayley, and that screwed us. We scrambled to try and get the group back together, which in the end, Hayley flipped on us, so it didn't matter. But then our plan was to tell Liz to play the Idol for herself."

If Liz did as David suggested and played the Idol for herself, that would have sent Shonee home.

"They knew the inside word that we would put the votes on Shonee, and we didn't know that. So, walking into Tribal Council, we did believe we had the numbers. I can honestly tell you I didn't believe I was going home that night, I thought I was safe. And that's why I was so shocked when all of a sudden my name got read out.”

If David could go back into the game, there are a few things he would change.

“There was a time early in the game when Shaun, Sam and I were looking for the Idol. Shaun said he was going to go look for the Idol, and I looked around and within 10 seconds he was already walking back to camp. In my head, I was like, that's a bit weird. Why are you coming back? I should have challenged him on the Idol that he found which was ours, that he didn't tell us about, and really went after him about it.

“I’d trust my instinct a lot more in the game and really going after my gut feel because I was right on a few things. Like Flick and Matt - why were they still in the game? I should have questioned them more. So probably been a bit more ruthless and trusting my gut is something I would definitely do differently.”

