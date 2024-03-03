‘How Can You Not Beam With Pride?’: Aileen Chong Becomes First Jury Member For Rebels V Titans

This season the Titans and Rebels have formed tight alliances and rivalries, and every episode those relationships are flipped, reversed, or completely reinvented resulting in some of the most surprising votes each week.

Sunday was no different, as the OG Rebels had recently come together to vote blindside Eden and had a majority voting block, only for it to immediately fall apart in the next Tribal Council.

Feeling like her control in the game was slipping, Kirby wanted to make a bold move in order to solidify her relationship with who she believed to be another power player in camp: Feras. Her plan of attack was to take out one of his closest allies, the ever strategic Aileen.

“Heading into the merge I had mixed feelings about my position in the game,” Aileen told 10 Play. “On one hand, I was in a tight alliance with Feras and Raymond, and with the recent addition of Alex, we formed a strong foursome. However, I was very aware that our alliance could be perceived as a large, indivisible block of votes that would eventually need to be split up.

“In the back of my mind, I knew I had already been exposed as a challenge threat pre-merge, and sooner or later, people would discover my strategic capabilities,” she added.

Despite being aware of how she could be viewed as a target, Aileen was totally unaware that Kirby was gunning for her.

“I had no clue Kirby was targeting me, but ironically, her move to eliminate me first worked in her favour because she was next on my hit list,” she admitted.

“After we had successfully voted out Eden, I had envisioned that the ‘Rebel Strong’ banner would be proudly worn across our chests and that there would be a clear declaration of war… at least temporarily. I had intentions of taking out Kirby right after we’d take out another OG Titan.”

But it wasn’t to be, and in a gut-wrenching immunity challenge Aileen was just centimetres away from winning herself a vital immunity necklace which would have given her a few more days in the game.

“Having come close to winning individual immunity challenges before, it was disappointing that I couldn’t get this specific one in the bag. While it appears I can muster a fight and secure a win when feeling in danger of going home, in this challenge, I had no idea I was on the chopping block,” she explained.

“If I had known, perhaps my brain would have had extra juices flowing, enabling me to focus just a bit more.”

But it wasn’t meant to be, and Aileen went into Tribal Council completely unaware of the plan to vote her out. Once Jonathan LaPaglia began pulling her name out of the urn, she just remembers smiling the entire time.

“It was the first time my name had ever been written down, and I understood that seeing my name on parchment indicated a strong attack to eliminate me from the game,” she said.

“How can you not beam with pride after experiencing a perfectly executed blindside when I had no idea it was coming? And I knew what awaited me on the other side—Jury Villa, a banquet of food, and a hot shower!”

While she may not have made it deeper in the game, Aileen was “beyond ecstatic” to become the first player to make it to the jury.

“While making the merge is a significant milestone to celebrate, being a member of the Jury allows you to continue to impact the game right until the very end and influence the final decision on who will be crowned the sole Survivor.”

Despite her time in the game coming to an end, looking back at her Survivor CV Aileen was a major threat both strategically and when it came to endurance challenges.

“Being recognised as a challenge beast in Survivor feels surreal to me, as I never expected to be one. In my regular life, I consider myself an averagely fit person who enjoys various fitness hobbies. I underestimated my ability to push through pain and discomfort. Credit for my mental endurance goes to how my parents raised me — teaching me to push past difficulty and be patient,” she explained.

“From my experience in Survivor challenges, I've learned that I'm capable of overcoming obstacles when my back is against the wall, and I'm more resilient than I thought. Unfortunately, the awakening of the challenge beast in me exposed a new threat level I didn't anticipate in the game, putting me under everyone's radar.”

“I also want to acknowledge my intuition and observation skills, which proved valuable at many tribal councils. At every single Tribal Council, I was like a meerkat—sitting tall, attentively listening to everyone's answers, and observing every person's reactions.

“The moment I sensed Garrick was in trouble when he went home was when I watched people's arms as they cast their votes in the voting booth; my eyes picked up on the motion of people's handwriting, and I knew they were voting for Garrick.”

As for her overall experience, Aileen simply said it was a “dream come true”.

“My Survivor experience was everything I expected, and more. However, you can only anticipate so much of how you’re going to cope while sitting at home watching the show.

“Being wet almost 24/7, sleep-deprived, hungry, and exhausted definitely weathered me down and heightened my emotions, but my fighting spirit and super fandom of the game kept me motivated to get up every day and play as best as I could.”

