‘Everybody Bloody Lied To Me’: Sarah Moore Voted Out Of Australian Survivor After A Botched Blindside

With the first vote, Sarah’s ‘cuddling alliance’ was toppled and the remaining trio found themselves at the bottom of their tribe. From then on, Sarah battled day after day to stay in the game, never really finding her footing.

Making it to the tribe swap, once again Sarah found herself in a minority as one of just three OG Rebels who were surrounded by OG Titans.

“Everyone was like, that must have been so tough being on the bottom, I was like… I was on the bottom the entire time! I’m used to this!” Sarah told 10 Play following her elimination on Monday.

“It was tough, but I was used to being on the bottom because that was kind of my entire experience from the first Tribal Council. I was on the bottom and in the minority the entire time!”

Sunday night’s blindside of Viola was the first time Sarah had been brought into a vote and actually knew what the plan was.

“I love connection with people and I am very genuine, so when people weren’t being genuine with me it really messed with my head,” she added. “I couldn’t trust anyone so, in the end, I was a bit of a floater. That was really tough, being left out of pretty much every single vote except for the Viola vote.

“And the only reason I was included in that — I was just a number, I wasn’t actually in the alliance!”

Unaware that she was just a number, Sarah thought she had found an understanding with Kitty and Caroline — alongside fellow OG Rebel Rianna — and planned to work with them in the next vote which she believed was targeting Mark.

But Kitty and Caroline were working with Mark to split the votes on Rianna and Sarah, which was made equally complex when Mark revealed that he wanted to use Sarah and Rianna to blindside Kitty and Caroline.

All of these conflicting plans saw the OG Rebels scrambling for a semblance of truth, unsure where they could put their trust.

“After we lost the [Immunity] Challenge, in my head I was going to stick with Kitty and Caroline, I felt like I could trust Kitty and she was being genuine,” Sarah explained. “Then Mark came to me with this plan of getting Caroline out because he had an Idol… I thought Ri was voting with us, but it wasn’t until we sat down at Tribal where I was like… something is up.”

During Tribal Council, Sarah said she made eyes at Ri only for her to mouth back that everything was OK and she should stick to the plan. Little did the pair know, they had both settled on different plans.

With Caroline and Kitty’s alliance realising Mark was making a move against them, they quickly put all their votes on Sarah, and Rianna went along with the plan to place a single vote on Mark. As the votes were read out, it dawned on Ri that she had not just blown up the potential Caroline blindside and exposed Mark’s game, but also had sealed her friend’s fate.

“It was tough, Ri and I were really close and I thought I had gained her trust, I thought we had a strong bond and friendship and, seeing her at the other end of [Tribal Council] I was like… they’ve done it again! How could I be so stupid?!

“Everybody bloody lied to me, which was really hard for me, I’m a really truthful person and I was trying to play a moral game, actually gain people’s trust and vice versa," Sarah laughed as she added, “So that was tough when I just got shat on constantly by everyone.”

But all was not as terrible as it seemed for the 25-year-old firefighter, who admitted that during her final Tribal Council she heard her name being tossed around and realised it was her time to go after being on the island and going through a major journey of realisation.

“I was at this random point in my life where I was a bit lost, I wasn’t really sure where my life was going,” she explained. After her friend submitted her profile to the show, Sarah began to see it as a sign that she needed to go and experience what the Survivor gods had in store for her.

“Once I was there I just knew it was where I was meant to be, I’m quite a spiritual person and I had kind of lost touch with that in the last five years… this really felt like it was coming back to me [and] everything that has happened since has been crazy, with big changes in my life, changing perspectives and sliding doors moments.

“Yes, I tried to play the game… I did want to win… but, for me, in the end, it was about finding myself, coming home to myself. I didn’t expect it to be that life-changing or such a catalyst for so much change in my life,” Sarah continued.

“In those quieter moments between challenges or around camp people were thinking about the game, whereas I was reevaluating my entire life,” she said, laughing. “If I was to do it again I’d go hard and play the game and it would be a redemption for me, but this time around it was more about me.

“I know that sounds selfish but I was like, wow I’m finding out so much about myself, my life, and the universe. It’s insane! There were so many little signs from the universe that I had kind of been ignoring for a while. It was a big wake-up call for me!”

While it was a bit of a different experience for Sarah, she added that she was so grateful for her time on Survivor, adding, “I was sad when I got voted out, I would have loved to be there longer, but I think it was time.

“I think it had served its purpose and with all the realisations I had on the island, all the changes I needed to implement back home, it was time to go. I had so much to do.

“And, in the end, I was pretty keen for some chicken nuggets.”

