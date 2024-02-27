'Best Player To Never Make The Jury': Superfan Eden Porter On Living His Dream And The New Era Of Australian Survivor

And on the evening of his 40th birthday, he would watch the episode where his torch was snuffed. "The Survivor gods are mocking me at this point," Eden laughed, speaking to 10 Play after his elimination.

A fan of Survivor from day one, Eden was so keen to play the game that -- when Australia didn't have its own version years ago -- he applied for the US green card lottery purely to get onto the US version.

"As soon as [Australian] Survivor came back in 2016, I've been auditioning every single year... this was my year! Everything sort of fell into place. It was a big year for me, I just got married and I had a kid and then Survivor came along. It was a huge, huge journey.

"It just shows you, don't give up! Dreams can come true, they can! It's outrageous."

From the moment he landed on the beach, you couldn't wipe the smile off Eden's face, which became clear to Jonathan LaPaglia immediately.

"I was trying to keep my super-fandom under my hat a little bit at the start," Eden admitted. "The first mat chat JLP looks at me and goes, 'Wow this guy has not stopped smiling... you must be one of the biggest fans we've had on!' I was like, thank you JLP, yes.

"At that point, it was out of the bag and I just embraced it. I wore my super fandom on my sleeve."

Living out his dream wasn't Eden's only goal, as an OG Titan, when his tribe went to the first Tribal Council of the season it provided him with the opportunity to make his mark on the franchise.

"I wanted to set the tone for the season... I didn't want it to be about 'bro-ing down' and loyalty and all this sort of stuff... that's why we targeted Frankie... and said this is what this season is going to be about.

"It's going to be about playing with people that want to play, that are interested in the game... I wanted to set that tone for the season and I wanted to elevate Australian Survivor to a new era."

The season has been wholly unpredictable as allies have blindsided their alliances, enemies have become each others' greatest assets, and a 'strong' player no longer relies on muscle to get through challenges, but their agility in a scramble for votes.

"I didn’t sleep much out there. I would be running numbers, and running vote strategies. I’d always have a backup," Eden added. "I had to take advantage of every moment playing Survivor, I wanted to live it to the fullest and I think I did."

Coming into the merge, the cinema area manager, podcaster and pop culture Titan felt like he was in a secure position. With a strong alliance around him, Eden was shielded by players like Kitty, Caroline, and Mark who had much bigger targets on their backs.

"Outside of Jess bringing up my name in the second [Tribal Council] no one else had brought my name up," he said, "I had managed my threat level to the point that no one was going, 'Okay Eden's pulling all the big moves'.

"I was planting a lot of seeds for moves... I was influencing people in a way without having to stand there, blowing my trumpet like, 'Hey guys this is my big move!' Those people end up becoming a huge threat and a target.

"No one was looking at me at that point in the game, so I was feeling pretty good about that."

After blindsiding Winna on Monday night, Eden realised that the unholy alliance between himself, Caroline, and Kitty and Feras' crew would be short-lived.

"I knew that Kirby and Feras were having this cold war, but the fact that they weren't going after each other straight-up showed me that they were still concerned about the OG Titans picking off the Rebels," he explained.

Pushing for a Valeria blindside, Eden was outvoted when Feras and Ray instead wanted Winna to be the target.

"That's when I felt I didn't have enough agency in the group, I needed to form a new group, put all my social capital together to rally the troops and get to a point where I felt I could take more ownership and more control of the game."

That's when Eden decided to attempt the unthinkable, uniting the OG Titans once again to make a move against Feras' most loyal ally -- Ray. But the ever-suspicious Feras began to suspect a move was being made, and during a very tense Tribal he and Kirby made the last-minute decision to load up all their votes on Eden, creating a 6-6 split between the OG Titans and OG Rebels.

"I pulled the trigger and it didn't pan out how I wanted. It was very close! We nearly, for the first time, went to rocks. I had people wanting to go to rocks for me."

What Eden didn't count on was Jaden, hurt from the prior vote that saw his best mate Winna voted out, saw an opportunity for revenge.

"He saw an opportunity to make that single vote count. He went to shoot the devil in the back, and he didn't miss," Eden laughed.

"I think he got to the point where he hadn't done anything and saw this one opportunity to do something... the funniest thing about it, I had been training him up!

"I ended up spending time with this guy who had no idea about Survivor and I was like, that's okay! I'll teach him about a blindside or what we'll do after merge... and then he comes back to bite me," Eden joked.

"I created Frankenstein's monster. It's quite poetic in that sense."

Eden revealed that he went into the game with nine principles for how to win Survivor, reminding himself of his commandments often. "One of the things you should do is always make moves on an odd number," he explained.

"I was out there and didn't think about it at the time. We were 12! I should have waited one more round to make my move."

While it was a pretty thrilling end to his Survivor journey, the biggest shock was still to come when Eden was voted out, and didn't make it to the jury.

"I did the numbers and I was like, even if I go out I'll still be on the jury! We had merge and then Scotty left, then Winna went and I was like -- I'll make jury!

"I'm claiming: best player to never make the jury," he laughed.

"Everyone out there was like, ‘You know what’s great about you being out here at the moment? We’re watching someone live out their dream every single day’, and that’s what it was," he said. "Every morning I was waking up like, 'I’m still on Survivor'. I was so worried about going off first or second and having this three or four-day experience. I’d be so gutted.

"At least, to get to where I got to, I’ve been focusing on that a lot. I would have loved to make the jury, I had already planned a few final questions in my head. That's probably my biggest regret," Eden continued.

"I feel like I didn't get to experience the whole game. I feel like, if you make it to the jury, you get to be there for the whole game, it's a completed narrative. I feel like I just missed out on the full story.

"I still have a bit of Survivor juice left in the tank for a sequel."

