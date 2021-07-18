Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn Finally Premiered And Twitter Fans Went Crazy!

Not only am I genuinely excited for @Survivor_AU to start tonight, but I’m also keen for the return of the sassy tweets from the @Survivor_AU account!! 🤪💪🏻🔥 Bring it onnnnn!!! #SurvivorAU — Sarah Ellen (@SarahE11en) July 18, 2021

Very excited for Survivor tonight! Just about to get some #Essential junk food! 😜 #SurvivorAU — Christopher Ball (@_ChrisBall) July 18, 2021

Survivor is the break from Covid fatigue that we all need #SurvivorAU — Bamboozled Boomer (@Shamozzled) July 18, 2021

Their opinions were bold, honest and hilarious… so let’s break down the first episode of Australian Survivor season 6 through the best tweets.

It’s set in the Aussie outback. Which is kinda scary…

It's so great to see a different location style to the typical islands and back to the outback! #SurvivorAU — Jazz (@jazzoctavian) July 18, 2021

#SurvivorAU okay so there are crocodiles, redbacks, eastern browns… these people might actually die. They just walked through shin deep water… yep there could be a crocodile in there. — Emily (@memlafemme) July 18, 2021

The love for JLP is unfaltering and never-changing

Ok ok, let’s be honest here……I come for the contestants but stay for @JLa_Paglia 😍🔥 @Survivor_AU #SurvivorAU — Bryce (@bryce0800) July 18, 2021

Yessss tonight’s the night Jonathan LaPaglia and his amazing commentary are back on my TV for #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/Wja0PDRqP4 — Ally GreekName (@AllyGreekName) July 18, 2021

The opening of Survivor looks a little familiar… Mad Max anyone?

Yeeesssssss!!! #SurvivorAU is back and this Mad Max opening is everything! — TJ Adams (@tj_adams42) July 18, 2021

Lol what in the Mad Max is this?😁 #SurvivorAU

Mad Max vibes are strong #SurvivorAU — Sandie Jay (@Jezzaj) July 18, 2021

The reward challenge is stressful AF

I'm yelling at the TV almost as much as the footy this arvo #SurvivorAU

— Ness I (@nesski46) July 18, 2021

I AM SO STRESSED #SurvivorAU — Henry (@hnrysmll) July 18, 2021

And what the heck are the Brains tribe doing?

How can no one on brains - TWELVE PEOPLE - not know how to do the slide puzzle? It's not even getting an image together... #SurvivorAU — Myron My (@myronmy9) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the Brawn tribe cut through their wood, like, an hour ago

Finally I’ve found out how being a champion wood chopper has been useful in life #SurvivorAU — Shirley Bailey (@shirllbailey) July 18, 2021

But we are all still hoping for a Brains tribe comeback!

I am soooo rooting for the brain tribe. #SurvivorAU — Escapism (@abilovestv) July 18, 2021

I'm #TeamBrain atm...

They tried 2 & got 1... Now neck & neck !!#SurvivorAU — PoppyPoo-BTx - #MindDogAU - GC 🏖 (@Poppy_MindDogAU) July 18, 2021

I’m totally TEAM BRAIN, a bunch of lil cuties #SurvivorAU — Melina Tulifau (@melinatulifau) July 18, 2021

But Brawn still end up taking the reward!

All good brains let’s win immunity! #SurvivorAU

— Justin Luu (@luujays) July 18, 2021

George discovers the first advantage of the season and OMG...

So an advantage with 6 people back at camp and then 6 at tribal who boot someone… easy 6-5 advantage given for the future if pick right. Huge power right there #survivorau — Brianna Svilar (@BriannaSvilar) July 18, 2021

I actually want Brains to lose so George can play his trick. #SurvivorAU — Lilithia/Stef ♡ (@lilithia) July 18, 2021

That has to have been the most powerful advantage in Survivor history! #SurvivorAU — Rob (@No1MachopFanVGC) July 18, 2021

And we can’t help but notice… George chose to wear white in the outback!?

George, you're meant to be smart... Why wear all white when going to the outback? 🤦#survivorau pic.twitter.com/XFGC7TOZHK — Synaptic Kid (@synaptickid) July 18, 2021

Whats braver- George flipping rocks over in the Australian desert not knowing whats underneath or wearing all white in a place covered in red dirt thats never coming out? #SurvivorAU — Megan Harding (@megsyharding) July 18, 2021

And the love for Phil’s crochet hat is hot and heavy

Phil's hat is perfection. It is the real Advantage. #SurvivorAU

— Austin Smith (@AustinFSmith8) July 18, 2021

That one of the contestants is wearing a crocheted crocodile on his head is the best thing we've seen on any edition of Survivor, so far, anywhere around the world. #SurvivorAU

— Andy Quan (@andykquan) July 18, 2021

The Brawn tribe win immunity, meaning it's time for the Brains tribe to head back to camp and fight for their spot. So, who will be voted out?

George might be a mediocre pollie, but his acting skills are worse. The entire well scene deserves a razzie. Please let him somehow, in a survivor first, blindside himself #SurvivorAU

— Kate La Colourist (@katelacolourist) July 18, 2021

By the looks of it, Mitch targeting Wai isn’t going down well with the fans, with her and Phil emerging quickly as fan favourites

George better save Wai tonight or else all of Aus will be very unhappy #SurvivorAU — cd (@carlinad) July 18, 2021

NO, YOU LEAVE WEI AND PHIL ALONE #SurvivorAU

I hate the doctor now. Targeting Phil and Wei. 😡 #SurvivorAU

And now, for the first Tribal Council to commence

God tribal council looks beautiful #SurvivorAU

@thechiliphilly : "I froth this tribe" 🤣🤣🤣 I think I fall in love with you, Phil 😘😘😘#SurvivorAU — Kery J 🐼 (@KeryJay89) July 18, 2021

'Everyone gets to shine at some point.' See, this is why we're Team Wai #SurvivorAU — c mccredie (@taleshaker) July 18, 2021

It’s only the First tribal and it’s 🔥🔥🔥 #SurvivorAU

George walked into Tribal Council without a strong fan base, and walked out with a big following

George with the drama! I’m here for it! #survivorau — Jordan Teo (@jordanteo_) July 18, 2021

I'm finding myself agreeing with George and now I'm very confused#SurvivorAU — Katie. (@kejr_) July 18, 2021

Thought I’d hate him but go off George tbh #SurvivorAU — Samuel Leighton-Dore (@SamLeightonDore) July 18, 2021

I hate to admit it, but George is growing on me. #SurvivorAU — Phantom Destroyer (@phantomdestroy_) July 18, 2021

And their love for Mitch is being questioned

How many times has Dr Dictator said ‘I’ in this tribal about the vote #SurvivorAU

The advantage was played and George walked out of Tribal in a potentially powerful position, while Phil was ultimately voted out

Oh shit, some of my faves are left at tribal.. Phil, Hayley, Laura. Stahhpp!! Okok vote out Mitch now thanks. #SurvivorAU — ʟʏɴᴅᴀ ᴏʟꜱᴏɴ (@Lyndzzz) July 18, 2021

So thehalf of Brains team not saved by George have proven themselves not so smart by not taking the opportunity to knife Mitch. Farewell, Phil, we hardly knew you but you had great taste in hats #SurvivorAU — Sass🧣 (@supergirl_sass) July 18, 2021

#SurvivorAU What?! Phil was the best! Created the great shelter, dominated in the knot untying. How did they just get voted out?? #SurvivorAU — Lucy Loo 💉 (@lucylucia70) July 18, 2021

I wanted to see what that moustache was capable of #SurvivorAU — Jordan Teo (@jordanteo_) July 18, 2021

