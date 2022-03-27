Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Meet The Final Six

They’ve conquered challenges, survived Tribe Swaps and made their way through merge and now just six castaways are vying for the title of Sole Survivor for 2022.

As the game nears its final days, one of these six will be crowned champion of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water. And as it always is in the game of Survivor, anything could happen.

CHRISSY

She came into the game with the least amount of knowledge, but Chrissy has not only been an absolute blast to watch, she’s played an effortless social game that has seen her create some of the strongest connections in the tribe. Despite the Croc blindside that turned her game upside-down, Chrissy continued to find herself in the majority when it mattered, and her ability to win people over could play well with the Jury if she can make it to a final Tribal.

MARK

The quiet solider has sailed through the game in his return to Survivor. Surrounding himself with equally strong challenge beasts, Mark was able to make it through to merge and win multiple individual immunities while competing against similarly strong shields. But it was his strategy with Sam, sacrificing her game to set him up with two Idols, that could have been his best yet, giving him the strongest pathway to the final Tribal.

JOSH

Josh’s game was a slow burn, as we learned pre-merge that he was playing a way more strategic game than we realised. Always crunching numbers and thinking about vote splits, Josh was seen as the top dog of the majority alliance, right up until cousin Jordan was voted out. Now, fighting from the bottom, Josh has proven he’s equally a threat when it comes to the strategic and winning challenges. Does he have what it takes to win the title of Sole Survivor?

SHAY

Challenge beast Shay was the first to be voted into the barren wastelands of Purgatory. Surviving out there the longest with practically nothing, Shay came back into the game with a vengeance. An absolute weapon when it comes to challenges, Shay has managed to claw her way out from the bottom and, with her fellow misfits, turn the game on its head.

JORDIE

Jordie, aka the Joker, could just have the last laugh in Blood V Water. Having made it to merge and reunited with brother, Jordie went from a safe spot in the majority alliance to fighting for his life every day after Jesse was blindsided. Managing to win individual immunity, and battling his way back from Purgatory, the Joker is still out for revenge for his little brother, but can he make it all the way to the end?

KJ

For KJ, the game has been a series of ups and downs. Having to vote her own sister out, getting voted to be swapped to another tribe and finally being voted to Purgatory, it was during the Survivor Auction that things really started to swing her way. Using her hidden advantage to the greatest effect, KJ was instrumental in toppling the majority alliance, and creating a tribe where the misfits could gain control. KJ knows what it means to fight from the bottom, and it could take her all the way!

With just a few weeks left in Blood V Water, who do you think will take out the top spot and win the title of Sole Survivor?

