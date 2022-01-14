Australian Survivor

A Little Sibling Rivalry Right Out Of The Gate

Brothers in arms, Triathlete Jesse and Landscaper Jordie Hansen, are charging onto the new season of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water with an unbreakable bond.

But will the game of Survivor put their inherently competitive dynamic to the test?

With their eyes on the prize, they’ll need to go head to head in order to take home the title of Sole Survivor.

These brothers talk a big game, but will they be able to play a game that’s just as big?

For a deep dive into strategy and game play, don’t miss the new season of Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal, only on 10 Play and the LiSTNR app.

Get a look at Australian Survivor: Blood V Water players, Jesse and Jordie:

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner
Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Josh Millgate ‘Honoured’ To Have Mark Wales As Blood V Water’s Winner

Narrowly missing out on a spot in the final Tribal Council, Josh Millgate reveals why he’s glad Mark Wales won Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.
Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Australian Survivor 2022: Shayelle Lajoie Recounts ‘The Torture Of Final Tribal’

Playing from the bottom for most of the season, Shay wasn’t part of anyone’s final plans, but that didn’t stop her from getting there.
‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

‘I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life’: How Chrissy Zaremba Played Her Own Game

Coming in with barely any idea of how the game of Survivor played, Chrissy created her own strategy, one which took her to the final Tribal.
‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

‘My Story Arc Is Done’: Mark Wales Looks Back On His Winning Return To Australian Survivor

On Monday night, Mark Wales was unanimously crowned Sole Survivor by the Blood V Water Jury.
Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

Australian Survivor Blood V Water: Mark Wales Wins Sole Survivor

In a unanimous vote, the entire jury voted for Mark Wales to be crowned Sole Survivor for 2022.