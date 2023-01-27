7 Predictions For Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains

Using the legendary theme of the most highly regarded season in global franchise history? Iconic. Going back to Samoa, the setting of that very season, not to mention the first Australian Survivor season of this series? Iconic. Bringing back some of the most cut-throat, ruthless, strong and championed contestants in Australian Survivor, with more royal references than a recent best-selling autobiography? Iconic.

With the longest pre-season in Australian Survivor’s many years (thank you, Survivor Gods), I’ve spent weeks scouring back over the former games of the returnees, researching the intriguing newbies, physically assessing the tribes and poring through stats and figures to try and determine how this could go. Here are my seven top predictions for where Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains is headed.

The Heroes Will Dominate Challenges

Not all tribes are created equal, and the Heroes are so stacked physically it’s hard to see them losing many challenges off the bat. Just to put a fine point on how physical this tribe is, they have not one but two former AFL players in Shaun and David, as well as lifeguard Matt, and former challenge beasts like Flick, Hayley and Sam. At over two metres tall, Shaun stands out both in a crowd and as a leader, and his tribe dominance in the original Champions V Contenders season saw him win 8 of 11 post-swap challenges, as well as the first individual immunity challenge.

For the Villains’ part, they have strong competitor Simon and Olympian Liz (because even the weaker tribe has an Olympian in Australian Survivor) as physical standouts, as well as semi-professional athletes like Mimi and Sarah, but they’re still likely to find themselves at a deficit.

The Villains Tribe Will Be Messy

While I expect the Heroes’ predicted winning streak to foster a kumbaya environment, galvanised by their already loyal mindsets alongside the sweet taste of victory, the Villains tribe looks like they could be at war from day one.

Not only do we have some of the more fittingly strategic returning players in the game, but villainous newbies looking to make a name for themselves by slitting their throats. Where I could see the Hero returnees getting along and leading their tribe, I see the Villain returnees going toe to toe in a battle of the nicknames, with the newbies needing to duck for cover and pick a side before forging their own path.

The Returnees Will Excel

The same way you may bet on a more experienced person in a sport or profession, returning players have the stats on their side when facing newbies on Survivor. In Australian Survivor, Luke came back and made it all the way to the final four against only new players, while Sam and Mark dominated and won Blood V Water last year, despite only a pre-merge experience level between them.

In the US, all but one hybrid season has seen returnees make the final Tribal Council, even when sorely outnumbered with singular tribe representatives against entire casts. Evenly split casts, mirroring this season’s 11 to 13 returnee versus newbie breakdown, have seen the returnees claim all but one final tribal council seat and every win. The calibre of several of the returnees this season adds to just how daunting this assignment is for the new players.

George and Hayley Will Exceed Our Expectations

The game’s former sovereigns, and the final two of the heralded Brains V Brawn season, are coming back with tattoo-sized targets on their chest (George literally did get his old Immunity Idol tattooed on his chest). George has a reputation as a schemer and the title of ‘cockroach’, with his fellow Villains already reaching for the proverbial Mortein in promos. Hayley has the curse that no Australian Survivor winner has ever made it through even one tribal council in a returnee stint, and 500,000 reasons to never forget she’s a force to be reckoned with.

However, much like the actual Olympic pole vaulter that’s also on this season, I think the King and Queen will clear these bars, and then some. They’re two of the best the game has ever seen for a reason - with George’s cunning and unorthodox game sense, and Hayley’s adaptable social skills and strategic mastery. It may not be so easy to accede the throne.

Nina Will Win

Every viewer needs exactly one pre-season winner pick and this pre-season has been long enough for you to lock in your bets. Nina’s my personal pick and a popular choice at that – she has the favourable Hero and returnee starting points, as well as considered social graces and a cerebral approach to the game. Not to mention the Survivor poetry that her mother Sandra won the original Heroes V Villains season as a Villain back in 2010.

My other leading choices include the franchise’s first three-time player Shonee, whose active social game, witty one-liners and sense of fun have made her rightfully iconic. Also, Simon, who may be underestimated by the epic blindside that took him out of the game last time, but who has the drive and pure love of Survivor to excel past that. I would even consider Hayley’s chances to become our first local two-time winner.

I see the newbies in a parabolic position – if they don’t succumb to the onslaught of returnee skill early, some standouts could find success. Sharni fits the mould of a Pia-archetype, who may suit Australian Survivor’s long under-the-radar style game. Benjamin’s intellect could take him as far on the show as it has in his renowned career.

There are a myriad of interesting choices across the tribes so choose your fighter!

Old Wounds Will Be Re-Opened

Many of the returnees are going out there with a score to settle. For George and Hayley, much has been made of their competitive rivalry but, for me, their in-game working relationship and outside friendship overwhelm that battle. Steve swore revenge on Shonee four years ago, improbably waiting for a rematch that’s actually now happening and seems to consume him.

For the Villains, Simon is haunted by not one, but two Idols taken out in his pocket that now sit on his mantle, Jordie’s mistakes sent his brother home and slowly sunk his own game and Jackie warred with athletes in a tribe far less suited to her than the Villains. Over on the Heroes, Shaun was given a fake Idol and lost his prolonged clash with the Golden God, Flick fell at the final hurdle on the second last day and Sam’s mateship-strong mentality ran the whole game, until it didn’t.

With old scores to settle, the newbies’ new grudge match will probably be for airtime, and who can cement themselves among the game’s elite. Either way, the ghosts of Survivor past will define what’s to come.

The Game Will Move Fast

While some of the returnees anchored their previous games in loyalty and alliances, and several of the Hero newbies, in particular, seem to perfectly suit that game style and approach, there are too many big game players, and new contestants looking to become big game players, to envision this season at a slow speed. I predict betrayals, blindsides and a fluid game style from early on.

Slicing and dicing through Heroes and Villains to claim the title of Sole Survivor and the $500,000 that comes with it?

Iconic.

