Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Queen Hayley Leake Passes The Crown To Sole Survivor Mark Wales
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 5 Apr 2022

Hayley sits down with newly crowned Sole Survivor, Mark, to unpack his gameplay.

Episodes
PodcastArticles

Episodes

image-placeholder12 mins

Queen Hayley Leake Passes The Crown To Sole Survivor Mark Wales

Hayley sits down with newly crowned Sole Survivor, Mark, to unpack his gameplay.

image-placeholder41 mins

S3 Ep. 10

Australian Survivor has crowned another winner, and the team share their thoughts on who won the title of Sole Survivor.

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 9

With Finale Week in sight, the team assess the final players, and what it takes to get the Jury's vote

image-placeholder44 mins

S3 Ep. 8

The panel dissect another thrilling week of big moves and dramatic departures, as the game is blown wide open

image-placeholder42 mins

S3 Ep. 7

After Purgatory brought back 3 players to the game, the panel discuss the good plays this week and what they hope to see going forward.

image-placeholder42 mins

S3 Ep. 6

The panel share their thoughts on one of the biggest moves in Australian Survivor history.

image-placeholder38 mins

S3 Ep. 5

Merge is here and the panel have so much to unpack after a jaw dropping set of tribal councils.

image-placeholder45 mins

S3 Ep. 4

A big week of blindsides saw 3 big players leave, along with an idol in a pocket. The panel come together to discuss every move from the week.

image-placeholder41 mins

S3 Ep. 3

After a huge week of blindsides, tears and big moves, the panel come together to discuss every move that was made.

image-placeholder41 mins

S3 Ep. 2

James Mathison, King George Mladenov, Queen Hayley Leake and Shannon Guss analyse a tense second week of Australian Survivor Blood V Water

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Season 3