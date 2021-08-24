Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

Australian Survivor Talking Tribal - S2 Ep. 6
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 24 Aug 2021

SPOILER ALERT: Join Nathan Morris, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss as they talk all-things Survivor strategy

S2 Ep. 8

SPOILER ALERT: It's Sole Survivor time! Nathan Morris, Luke Toki, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss give their take on a dramatic Grand Finale

S2 Ep. 7

SPOILER ALERT: We're almost at the finish line! Nathan Morris, Luke Toki, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss discuss the Final Five

S2 Ep. 6

SPOILER ALERT: Join Nathan Morris, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss as they talk all-things Survivor strategy

S2 Ep. 5

SPOILER ALERT: This week, Nick Iadanza chats to the first member of the Jury plus, Jonathan LaPaglia shares his thoughts on the game so far.

S2 Ep. 4

SPOILER ALERT: Nathan Morris, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss unpack the huge week of Australian Survivor.

S2 Ep. 3

SPOILER ALERT: Our panelists dive deep into the epic blindsides and BIG Tribal blunder that left everyone shocked.

S2 Ep. 2

SPOILER ALERT: Luke Toki, Nathan Morris and Shannon Guss discuss the big twists and turns of Week 2 on Australian Survivor

S2 Ep. 1

SPOILER ALERT: Luke Toki, Nathan Morris and Shannon Guss break down the first week of Brains V Brawn.

Articles

Season 2