Australian Survivor Talking Tribal - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 8
SPOILER ALERT: It's Sole Survivor time! Nathan Morris, Luke Toki, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss give their take on a dramatic Grand Finale
S2 Ep. 7
SPOILER ALERT: We're almost at the finish line! Nathan Morris, Luke Toki, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss discuss the Final Five
S2 Ep. 6
SPOILER ALERT: Join Nathan Morris, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss as they talk all-things Survivor strategy
S2 Ep. 5
SPOILER ALERT: This week, Nick Iadanza chats to the first member of the Jury plus, Jonathan LaPaglia shares his thoughts on the game so far.
S2 Ep. 4
SPOILER ALERT: Nathan Morris, Nick Iadanza and Shannon Guss unpack the huge week of Australian Survivor.
S2 Ep. 3
SPOILER ALERT: Our panelists dive deep into the epic blindsides and BIG Tribal blunder that left everyone shocked.
S2 Ep. 2
SPOILER ALERT: Luke Toki, Nathan Morris and Shannon Guss discuss the big twists and turns of Week 2 on Australian Survivor