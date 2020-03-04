Australian Survivor Talking Tribal Episode 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10
Join Luke and James as they discuss the finale and get an exclusive interview with the winner of Survivor All Stars
Season 1, Episode 9
After a massive finale week, Luke Toki, James Mathison and Shannon Guss discuss the Final 3 Survivors.
Season 1, Episode 7
Season 4 Contender, Shaun Hampson, joins Luke Toki and James Mathison on the couch to talk about the massive week that was
Season 1, Episode 6
Matty Wahlberg joins James Mathison and Luke Toki to talk all the beautiful blindsides of week 5
Season 1, Episode 5
Survivor superfan Osher Günsberg joins James Mathison and Luke Toki to dissect the non-stop drama of week 4
Season 1, Episode 4
Sarah Tilleke joins James Mathison and Luke Toki to dissect week 3 of Survivor All Stars, where everything can and did happen
Season 1, Episode 3
Special guest Sarah Tilleke joins James Mathison and Luke Toki on the couch to talk about the epic week 2 of Survivor All Stars.
S1 Ep. 2
James Mathison, Luke Toki and Shannon Guss deconstruct the epic first week of Survivor in the after show that you can't afford to miss