Australian Survivor Talking Tribal

EpisodesPodcastArticlesAustralian Survivor
Back

Was King Khanh The Victim Of An Australian Survivor Curse?

Was King Khanh The Victim Of An Australian Survivor Curse?

The Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal gang discuss the infamous curse that has haunted players for years.

It’s the most famous curse in the Survivor franchise, but this year things happened a little differently.

There are many superstitions in the world of Survivor, but one of the most infamous is that of the car curse, which has hounded Survivor players across the globe.

Though it’s a dream come true for players to win a car during a reward challenge, the sad reality is that no contestant who has ever won a car as a reward has ever gone on to win that same season.

But this week, during Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, a very different individual reward was on offer: a cash prize of $60,000.

Won by King Khanh Ong, there was very little time to celebrate as he was almost immediately booted from the tribe and became the first member of the jury.

“That is probably the most enormous prize,” Australian Survivor expert Shannon Guss said on this week’s Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal before adding, “I don’t know how much cars cost because I’m not a car person… but that’s the most enormous prize I’ve ever seen on the show.”

While cars have featured as prizes on Australian Survivor, Survivor US and Survivor South Africa, every player who has won in their season has never made it to be crowned Sole Survivor in the same season.

“I think that I can kind of extrapolate what we call the ‘car curse’ to this challenge,” Shannon continued.

“Maybe it is a curse, maybe it’s an anomaly,” she wondered but Shannon also added that the curse could be a symptom of resentment in the other players.

“Obviously they are really threatening if they can win a challenge like that, so they've never actually won the game. And I honestly — when Khanh did it I was like, people are going to resent the fact that he just won 12 percent of the prize money for the entire show on one challenge and he even kind of made light of it at the Tribal Council. So I can kind of extrapolate the car curse to Khanh’s ridiculous, amazing salary prize.”

While the car curse may have been one factor, it was also just a very visible and tangible reason for the core alliance to continue to see Khanh as a major threat in the game.

On the list, Khanh had a very public Idol he had managed to hold onto for over 20 days, and he had proven himself a very worthy player both socially as well as physically, emerging as an unexpected challenge beast.

Later in Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal, one king chats to another as George Mladenov interviewed Khnah about his time on the show.

Check out all of that, plus so much more insight into the big moves and mistakes of this week on Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal in the video above.

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?
NEXT STORY

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?

‘If You're Working With Everybody, You're Working With Nobody’: Has Josh Doomed Himself With A Whisper?

This week’s Australian Survivor: Talking Tribal takes a look at Josh’s flip that saw Sam voted out of the game.
‘You Need Calm’: The Secret Weapon To A Perfect Blindside

‘You Need Calm’: The Secret Weapon To A Perfect Blindside

In this week’s Australian Survivor Talking Tribal, the panel discussed the wildest Tribal Councils, and why they’re not always the most effective.
‘It’s Not Stolen, It’s Handed’: Sam Gash’s Historic, Game-Changing Move

‘It’s Not Stolen, It’s Handed’: Sam Gash’s Historic, Game-Changing Move

On Sunday, Sam Gash made a bold move that not only blindsided her closest ally (aside from her husband) but also earned her an Idol.
13 US Survivor Moves You Need To See in Your Lifetime

13 US Survivor Moves You Need To See in Your Lifetime

This week on Australian Survivor: Blood V Water we saw a historically devious move when Sam voted Jesse out with his Idol in her pocket (or sarong).
10 Must-See Pre-Merges From Global Survivor

10 Must-See Pre-Merges From Global Survivor

With a merge imminent for Blood V Water, Survivor expert Shannon Guss takes a look at some of the best pre-merges from across the global Survivor franchise.