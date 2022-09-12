On Saturday March 12, Network 10, Nine, and the Seven Network will jointly present Australia Unites: Red Cross Flood Appeal to help the people and communities who have suffered from the devastating floods across Queensland and New South Wales.

100% of the funds raised during the Telethon will go to people affected by the floods.

The hosting ensemble will include 10’s Carrie Bickmore, Dr Chris Brown, Amanda Keller and Osher Günsberg, Channel 9’s Scott Cam, Sylvia Jeffreys, Peter Overton, Ben Fordham and Richard Wilkins, and Channel 7’s Natalie Barr, David Koch, Sonia Kruger and Mark Ferguson.

Australian music greats will perform to raise money on the night, including Baker Boy, Budjerah, Casey Donovan, Delta Goodrem, Fijian Heroes, Genesis Owusu, Guy Sebastian, Hunters & Collectors, John Williamson, Jon Stevens, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Missy Higgins, Ruel, Sheppard, The Living End, Tones And I, The Wiggles, and Vanessa Amorosi.