Seven Aussie Superstars Confirmed For Australia Day Concert

Songstress Dami Im has been revealed as the final of seven acts set to wow crowds as part of an all-star concert for Australia Day 2018 – Live at Sydney Opera House.



The Korean-born Australian singer said she is thrilled to return to the world-renowned venue, where she performed on Australia Day last year.



“I was honoured to be a part of Australia Day celebrations last year and I’m more than excited to be back in 2018,” said Ms Im.



“The Sydney Opera House is such a special place to perform and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show with my incredible fellow artists.”



A fan favourite since she shot to stardom as winner of The X Factor 2013, Dami Im has since notched up multi-platinum album sales and a groundbreaking second-place win for Australia in the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest.



Australia Day Council of NSW Creative Director John Foreman said Dami Im joins a star-studded cast including Anthony Callea, Marcia Hines, Christine Anu, Guy Sebastian, John Paul Young and Casey Donovan.



“Our theme for the Australia Day celebrations this year is ‘Everyone, Every Story’ and I know many Australians have been closely following Dami’s own story since her debut on The X-Factor,” Mr Foreman said.



“Dami is a tremendously talented artist whose powerhouse vocals are a hit with the crowds, especially in the open air at our biggest Australia Day concert yet.”



Australia Day 2018 – Live at Sydney Opera House is sponsored by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.



For the first time the Australia Day fireworks will be part of the concert with their move from Darling Harbour to Circular Quay.



The concert is part of the Network Ten live broadcast of Australia Day 2018, hosted by Grant Denyer with special guest host Sandra Sully.



People can register at www.australiaday.com.au for a chance to win tickets to the concert in the online ballot, or tune in to the live television broadcast form home.



To view the full Australia Day 2018 program, visit www.australiaday.com.au.

Australia Day 2018 – Live At The Opera House starts 7.30 Friday, 26 January on TEN.