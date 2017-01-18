Aussie Superstars Confirmed For Australia Day Concert

When hosting an Australia Day concert, there’s no landmark more suitable, more iconic than the Sydney Opera House. And it’s on these steps that Human Nature, coming all the way from LA, will be performing come this Australia Day.



“We’re such proud Australians and always shout out to our Aussie fans in our audience in the US most nights,” band member Toby Allen said. “It’s such an honour to join our fellow artists celebrating Australian culture with live music at such an iconic location in our home city.”



Joining the popular doo-wop pop band will be children’s music legends The Wiggles, sans skivvies, which they’ll be ditching in favour of attire that goes with the classic rock hits they’ll be performing, as well as Jazz giant James Morrison, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Russell Morris.



And don’t forget, Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian and Dami Im will also be performing, Kerri-Anne Kennerley will be doing backstage interviews, and there’ll be live-crosses to Gretel Killeen in Australia’s country music heartland, Tamworth.



Hosted by Grant Denyer, with fireworks and thriving atmosphere, Australia Day 2017 – Live At The Opera House Concert is set to be a spectacular affair and unmissable family entertainment.

Australia Day 2017 – Live At The Opera House starts 7.30 Thursday, 26 January on TEN.