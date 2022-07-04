Seven hand-picked Australian performers will pay tribute to Australia with a selection of legendary smash hits at the annual Sydney Opera House concert Australia Day 2018 – Live at Sydney Opera House, with renowned entertainers Christine Anu, Anthony Callea, Casey Donovan, Marcia Hines, Dami Im, Guy Sebastian and John Paul Young.

Australia Day 2018 – Live at Sydney Opera House is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

People can register at www.australiaday.com.au for a chance to win tickets through the online ballot; which closes at tonight. The concert is part of Network 10’s live broadcast of Australia Day 2018, hosted by Grant Denyer with special guest Sandra Sully.

To view the full Australia Day 2018 program, visit www.australiaday.com.au Australia Day 2018 – Live At Sydney Opera House.

Friday 26 January, 2018 At 7.30pm AEDT. Live And Exclusive On TEN.