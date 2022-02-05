Australia Cup

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners
NC | Sport

Air Date: Sat 5 Feb 2022Expires: in 4 months

Melbourne Victory takes on the Central Coast Mariners in the FFA Cup Final from AAMI Park

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.

Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022

Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)

‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.

Australia Cup Wrap

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play

Watch the official Magic of the Cup Podcast

Watch Football Australia's new audio and video podcast, Magic of the Cup, focusing entirely on the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds.

Australia Cup Fixtures

Australia Cup 2022 LIVE and exclusive on 10 play

GUIDE: Australia Cup

Watch all the very best teams from across the country fight it out in the Australia Cup 2022 – live and exclusive on 10 play.

How To Watch The Australia Cup On 10 play

Watch all of the Australia Cup 2022 matches LIVE and free on 10 play

Australia Cup 2022 Key Dates Confirmed

Football Australia today confirmed key dates for the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds including the Round of 32 Live Draw and when the Final will be played.

