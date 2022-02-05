Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners

Articles
Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance
It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals
Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw
The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
