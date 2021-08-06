What is the FFA Cup?

The FFA Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.

Each and every cup tie must be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties to decide results of matches drawn after 90 minutes.

In 2021 over 700 clubs from around the country are competing in the Preliminary Rounds. That total will increase with the inclusion of the ten A-League clubs and the reigning NPL Champions of Australia, Wollongong Wolves, who received automatic entry to the Round of 32 for winning the 2019 Finals Series.

- Football Network