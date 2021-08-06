Australia Cup

Episodes
Video Extras
2022 FixturesFootball Home
More
Back

What is the FFA Cup?

What is the FFA Cup?

The 2021 season of the FFA Cup is about to kick off so here's an explainer for those who aren't sure what the competition is.

The FFA Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.

Each and every cup tie must be decided on the day, with extra time and penalties to decide results of matches drawn after 90 minutes.

In 2021 over 700 clubs from around the country are competing in the Preliminary Rounds. That total will increase with the inclusion of the ten A-League clubs and the reigning NPL Champions of Australia, Wollongong Wolves, who received automatic entry to the Round of 32 for winning the 2019 Finals Series.

- Football Network

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
NEXT STORY

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Australia Cup Wrap

Australia Cup Wrap

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play