Watch the official Magic of the Cup Podcast

This season Football Australia is introducing a brand new new video and audio podcast focusing entirely on the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds.

The “Magic Of The Cup” will deliver unrivalled insight into the captivating stories that stretch far beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch. It is a considered, thoughtful look at all aspects of the Australia Cup.

Everything from the passion, heartbreaks and triumphs to the players, goals and integral backroom staff. The Magic Of The Cup will be there every step of the way to tell all of the stories you need, and some stories you may not know you needed.

Host Claudio Fabiano will bring together footballers, football creators and fans to a place that explores the thrilling magic in Australia's cup.

The Magic Of The Cup Podcast will be available prior to each final round of the competition as a video podcast on AustraliaCup.com.au, Australia Cup Facebook page, My Football YouTube channel and 10 play - the home of the Australia Cup.

