Watch the official Magic of the Cup Podcast

Watch Football Australia's new audio and video podcast, Magic of the Cup, focusing entirely on the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds.

This season Football Australia is introducing a brand new new video and audio podcast focusing entirely on the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds.

The “Magic Of The Cup” will deliver unrivalled insight into the captivating stories that stretch far beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch. It is a considered, thoughtful look at all aspects of the Australia Cup.

Everything from the passion, heartbreaks and triumphs to the players, goals and integral backroom staff. The Magic Of The Cup will be there every step of the way to tell all of the stories you need, and some stories you may not know you needed.

Host Claudio Fabiano will bring together footballers, football creators and fans to a place that explores the thrilling magic in Australia's cup.

The Magic Of The Cup Podcast will be available prior to each final round of the competition as a video podcast on AustraliaCup.com.au, Australia Cup Facebook page, My Football YouTube channel and 10 play - the home of the Australia Cup.

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play