Watch Australia Cup 2022 Draw live and free on 10 play

Football fans across the country will be able to watch the Australia Cup Round of 32 Draw on Wednesday, June 29 at 1930 AEST live and free on 10 play

The upcoming draw for the Australia Cup 2022 will be streamed live and free on 10 play. Network 10 and 10 play will be the home of the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds Playoffs with every match available to watch live with full catch up also available.

The time has come for some of Australia’s best association and National Premier Leagues (NPL) clubs to have their time in the spotlight as they gear up for a potential blockbuster clash against an Isuzu UTE A-League club.

Watch: Australia Cup 2022 Draw Explainer

Round of 32 action will begin on Thursday, 21 July with all 16 matches scheduled to be played over a three week period with every match live and free on 10 play.

Watch the Australia Cup Round of 32 Draw

Australia Cup 2022 Key Dates Confirmed

How to Watch Australia Cup on 10 play

Australia Cup 2022 - Fixtures

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
Related Articles

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw

The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Australia Cup Wrap

Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play