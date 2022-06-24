Watch Australia Cup 2022 Draw live and free on 10 play

The upcoming draw for the Australia Cup 2022 will be streamed live and free on 10 play. Network 10 and 10 play will be the home of the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds Playoffs with every match available to watch live with full catch up also available.

The time has come for some of Australia’s best association and National Premier Leagues (NPL) clubs to have their time in the spotlight as they gear up for a potential blockbuster clash against an Isuzu UTE A-League club.

Round of 32 action will begin on Thursday, 21 July with all 16 matches scheduled to be played over a three week period with every match live and free on 10 play.

