Two massive Australia Cup clashes live on 10 Play this weekend

The final two matches of the Australia Cup Quarter Finals are live on 10 Play this weekend

This weekend we have two mammoth showdowns as we close out the Australia Cup Quarter Finals.

We have two all-Isuzu UTE A-League affairs with Western Sydney Wanderers heading to Perry Park for their meeting with Brisbane Roar on Saturday before Sydney FC host Western United on Sunday.

Watch: Australia Cup Quarter Final Draw

Australia Cup Round of 16: Review

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

The Roar will go face to face with Wanderers at Perry Park with the action set to get underway from 1730 AEST on Saturday.

Brisbane have enjoyed a mini revival under the new management of Ross Aloisi and enter this fixture on the back of a solid 5-0 victory over Sydney United.

Wanderers have also enjoyed a bright start to their new campaign with a resounding win in Perth before soundly dispatching Adelaide United in the round of 16.

Sydney FC vs Western United

The fourth and final Australia Cup Quarter Final fixture sees the Sky Blues host Western United at Leichhardt Oval with kick off scheduled for 1500 AEST on Sunday.

Steve Corica's men passage to the Quarter Finals has been relatively straightforward with a nervy penalty shootout win over Central Coast before a 2-0 win against APIA Leichhardt.

Meanwhile, Western are yet to concede in their Cup run with six goals scored over two matches against Edgeworth Eagles and Gold Coast Knights.

Review: Midweek Quarter Final Action

Two Quarter Final showdowns have already taken place with a blockbuster Thursday night delivering two memorable encounters.

The Knights will host A-League opposition in their upcoming semi final clash (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

MetroStars caused a scare with their strong performance against Melbourne City with the South Australian NPL side leading their opponents for the majority of the match.

MetroStars vs Melbourne City: Full Match Replay

MetroStars vs Melbourne City: Highlights

Elsewhere, the match at Knights Stadium will go down in the history books as Melbourne Knights and Heidelberg United played out a goalfest.

Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC: Full Match Replay

Melbourne Knights FC vs Heidelberg United FC: Highlights

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Australia Cup 2023 Quarter Final Draw
