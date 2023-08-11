Two Cracking Australia Cup Showdowns on 10 Play this Sunday

Coming up this Sunday, we have two highly anticipated Australia Cup clashes to look forward to.

First up, we head to Victoria as NPL side, Oakleigh Cannons host Melbourne City at Jack Edwards Reserve with kick off scheduled for 1400 AEST.

This will be City's first match since they were dismantled by the Mariners in the A-League Grand Final.

Oakleigh would not have been one of the teams at the top of the list that they would have wished to play; the NPL club are currently sitting in third and hold the momentum heading into this tie.

Next up, we will be heading to Wollongong as Sydney FC face off against Central Coast Mariners at WIN Stadium with the action set to get underway from 1500 AEST.

These two teams are no stranger to meeting at this stage of the competition. It was in fact at this same point last year that they met with the Sky Blues coming out on top on that occasion.

Expect another fiery affair between these two sides with penalties required to separate them last time.

The Mariners are favourites heading into this as they look to start their new campaign on a positive note after securing the A-League Championship last term.

Catch up with all the action from the Round of 32

The action has been coming thick and fast in the latest edition of the Australia Cup.

It has been just over a week since we kicked off the action with four matches taking centre stage last Friday night.

Relive Match Day 1

Our 'Match of the Day' took us to Magic Park as Broadmeadow Magic went head to head against NSW NPL powerhouse and Australia Cup 2022 Finalists, Sydney United.

There was an all-NPL tie in South Australia as MetroStars hosted Inglewood United while up in Queensland, Peninsula Power, came up against A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Review

Relive Match Day 2

Our 'Match of the Day' saw us head to John McEwen Reserve in Shepparton as Goulburn Valley Suns met APIA Leichhardt FC on Wednesday night.

We were also back in Northern NSW as Edgeworth Eagles hosted Western United, Gold Coast Knights welcomed Devonport City Strikers to the Croatian Sports Centre before we headed west as Floreat Athena took on the Wanderers in the late kick off.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Review

Relive Match Day 3

Match Day 3 action of the Australia Cup transpired on Thursday, 10 August with three ties live and exclusive on 10 Play.

The action got underway at Wolter Park as Moreton Bay United returned to Cup football as they hosted Victorian NPL outfit Heidelberg United.

We also headed down south to Knights Stadium as Melbourne Knights welcomed Lions FC. Catch up with all the action on 10 Play below.

The final clash of Match Day 4 was in the Top End as Hellenic Athletic came up against NSW League One Men's side Inter Lions. Relive all the action from Darwin Football Stadium with the full match replay and highlights.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Review

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures