The Creation of the FFA Cup

Kicking off in 2014, the FFA Cup has produced plenty of Aussie football champions. The competition is now entering its 8th season, here's how it all started.

Australia has had numerous state-wide club knockout competitions over the years, but a sustainable national competition had always been difficult to realise.

Prior to the FFA Cup, the Australia Cup was the first and only truly nation-wide club knockout competition, which was held between 1962 and 1968.

On 29 August 2013, it was announced by Football Federation Australia (FFA) that a national Cup knockout competition would commence in 2014, open to any men's team from around the country from the A-League to the lower tiers.

The Preliminary Rounds of the FFA Cup - with Westfield involved as naming rights partner - kicked off in 2014, with the first Round of 32 matches taking place on 29 July.

Initially the competition had a manipulated draw that ensured one Member Federation club reached the Semi Finals of the competition, which helped Bentleigh Greens reach the last four in 2014.

However, in 2021 the competition will be an open draw from the Round of 16 onwards, with the Winner of the FFA Cup also receiving a spot in the AFC Champions League for the first time.

Adelaide United are the most successful team in FFA Cup history, winning the competition on three occasions.

- Football Australia

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in
Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play