Sydney United 58 FC produce ‘Cupset’ as Peninsula Power FC also advance

At Sydney United Sports Centre in Sydney, former National Soccer League giants Sydney United 58 FC produced the first ‘Cupset’ of this year’s Australia Cup, knocking out the reigning A-League Champions, Western United FC, on penalties after the game was locked at 1-1 following 120 minutes of intense match play.

While Western United went ahead in the contest through Connor Pain shortly before the half-time break, Tariq Maia’s 56th minute strike levelled proceedings, though neither side could fashion a winner in either regulation or extra time.

The game went to penalties and it was Sydney’s Christian Gonzalez who would net the decisive spot-kick, after impressive custodian Danijel Nizic had denied experienced Western midfielder, Steven Lustica.

WATCH: Sydney United 58 vs Western United Highlights

In the day’s second match, Queensland’s Peninsula Power produced a stunning come-from-behind victory over fellow NPL side, Green Gully SC (VIC), in the Sunshine State.

Green Gully appeared to be on track to secure a berth in the last eight of the competition with the clock winding down, having taken the lead via former A-League midfielder Josh Hope in the 70th minute of the contest.

But just ten minutes later Power managed to find the back-of-the-net twice within a minute, with Joshua Woolley restoring parity to the contest before substitute Alex Smith scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

WATCH: Peninsula Power vs Green Gully Highlights

The progression of both Sydney United 58 FC and Peninsula Power FC guarantees that a minimum of three – and possibly four – non-A-League outfits will feature in the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals.

Adelaide City FC (SA), Oakleigh Cannons FC (VIC), Brisbane City FC (QLD), and Avondale FC (VIC) will each have the opportunity to join their NPL counterparts at the pointy-end of the competition, alongside professional A-League clubs, when Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 action concludes on Wednesday evening with four games.

Arguably the highlight of Wednesday’s Cup contests will be in South Australia, when former National Soccer League titans Adelaide City FC hosts three-time Australia Cup Winners, Adelaide United FC, of the A-League. A significant crowd is tipped to make the trek to ServiceFM Stadium in Gepps Cross, South Australia, as the Australia Cup provides a meaningful platform for City and United to meet in a long-awaited ‘Adelaide Derby’.

Like in 2021, the Australia Cup 2022 will serve as a pathway to Asia, with the winner of the competition granted one of Australia’s slots in the Group Stage of the AFC Cup 2023. The AFC Cup is the second highest level of club football in Asia, sitting below the AFC Champions League.

The winner of the Australia Cup 2022 will be crowned on Saturday, 1 October 2022, when the Final is contested just days prior to the commencement of the eighteenth season of A-League Men on Friday, 7 October 2022.

All Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds matches will be broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on 10 play.

The Draw for the Australia 2022 Quarter Finals will take place LIVE on 10 play following the coverage of the Adelaide City FC (SA) vs. Adelaide United FC clash on Wednesday, 17 August. The Quarter Finals are scheduled for 27, 28, 30 and/or 31 August.

Australia Cup 2022 – Round of 16 Fixtures: