Sky Blues & Bulls advance to Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals

At Kingston Heath Soccer Complex in Cheltenham, Victoria, Steve Corica’s Sky Blues advanced to the Quarter Finals for the second successive season, securing a 2-1 victory against their hosts.

Young guns Adrian Segecic and Aaron Gurd found the back of the net for the men from Moore Park Road in the 40th and 68th minutes of the match respectively to help seal a place in the last eight for the 2017 Cup Winners.

However, Sydney didn’t have it all their own way throughout the contest, with Bentleigh threatening and providing a scare for Sydney late on when Ajak Riak fired past Socceroos custodian Andrew Redmayne in the 86th minute to ensure a tense conclusion to the game.

Watch: Bentleigh Greens vs Sydney FC Highlights

At ServiceFM Stadium in South Australia, Macarthur FC advanced to the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup for the first time in their club’s history after sealing a dominant 4-0 win over South Australia State League 1 outfit Modbury.

Dwight Yorke’s charges ended the Jets’ terrific Cup campaign courtesy of goals from Al Hassan Toure, Charles M’Mombwa, and a double to talented attacker Lachlan Rose.

Watch: Modbury Jets vs Macarthur FC Highlights

Following their respective ties in Victoria and South Australia, Corica and Yorke – who coincidentally combined for the goal that saw Sydney FC win the first ever A-League Championship sixteen years ago – spoke of their delight to seal progression to the Cup quarters.

“I am really proud of a couple of our young players,” Corica said. “Aaron Gurd, that was his first start, and (Adrian) Segecic, they both scored crucial goals for us. (The Australia Cup) is giving a lot of these young boys an opportunity to play and to progress. We will get some new recruits in for the next game, a bit more experience as well. The Cup is very important for us, and we want to go all the way.”

“It’d be very nice (to coach against Dwight Yorke in the Australia Cup). I haven’t seen Dwight since he has been here, so it would be a good match-up. At some stage during the year we are going to see him. We have got a couple of games against them, so I am looking forward to that.”

Watch: BTS of Dwight Yorke's First Game in Charge

Reflecting on his side’s victory, Yorke said: “I thought we were a bit lucky in the first half, we didn’t play particularly great. We changed the shape a little bit for this game, and maybe we confused the players a little bit. But nevertheless, Modbury were outstanding first half and we needed to get a grip of the game.”

“Overall, there was some good stuff in there, and some bad stuff which makes us learn what we are doing. We are still very early in the process of the team in terms of getting to know the personnel, so this was a bit of a learning curve for us, but nevertheless we got through to the next round which was our main aim.”

“This competition is a big competition. It means a lot and we certainly want to try and go as far as possible.”

WATCH: Magic of the Cup - Round of 16 Podcast

Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 action will continue this Sunday with two games taking place in New South Wales and Queensland. At 2.00pm AEST on Sunday, Sydney United 58 FC (NSW) will host reigning A-League Champions, Western United FC, at Sydney United Sports Centre. Just two hours later, Peninsula Power FC (QLD) and Green Gully SC (VIC) will both fancy their chances of advancing to the last eight when they go head-to-head at A.J. Kelly Park in the Sunshine State.

Like in 2021, the Australia Cup 2022 will serve as a pathway to Asia, with the winner of the competition granted one of Australia’s slots in the Group Stage of the AFC Cup 2023. The AFC Cup is the second highest level of club football in Asia, sitting below the AFC Champions League.

The winner of the Australia Cup 2022 will be crowned on Saturday, 1 October 2022, when the Final is contested just days prior to the commencement of the eighteenth season of A-League Men on Friday, 7 October 2022.

All Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds matches will be broadcast LIVE and Exclusive on 10 play.

The Draw for the Australia 2022 Quarter Finals will take place LIVE on 10 Play following Network 10’s coverage of the Adelaide City FC (SA) vs. Adelaide United FC clash on Wednesday, 17 August. The Quarter Finals are scheduled for 27, 28, 30 and/or 31 August.

Australia Cup Fixtures

Australia Cup on 10 play