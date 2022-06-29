Intriguing Matchups Confirmed as Clubs get set for Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds

Held at Network 10’s Pyrmont Studios and broadcast live on 10 play, the live draw featured crosses to both Victoria and South Australia, as representatives from Member Federation clubs including Bentleigh Greens SC, Heidelberg United FC, Avondale FC, Green Gully SC, Oakleigh Cannons FC, Adelaide City FC, and Modbury Jets SC gathered to find out who their club will play come late July-early August.

The draw – conducted by special guest Tynan Diaz, scorer of numerous spectacular FFA Cup (now Australia Cup) Final Rounds goals in the past – threw up many intriguing matchups, as host Tara Rushton alongside pundits Andy Harper and Daniel McBreen assessed the fixtures.

Watch: Australia Cup Round of 32 Promo

Round of 32 fixtures in the Australia Cup 2022 will commence on Thursday, 21 July 2022, with further match dates pencilled in for 23 July, 24 July, 27 July, 31 July, and 3 August. Next week, Football Australia will release the confirmed fixture list for the Round of 32, where every game will be broadcast exclusively live and free across the nation via 10 play.

Network 10 Football Commentators, Harper and McBreen, discussed their key Australia Cup 2022 Round of 32 matchups following the draw.

Watch Australia Cup 2022 - Round of 32 Draw

Harper said: “The draw is always fascinating. You could pick any of the teams and any of the matchups and think ‘I am looking forward to that’, and I seriously am! But there are two things that came out of it. Firstly, I am deeply and seriously over the moon that Mindil Aces got a home game because they get the chance to play a bigger team from one of the bigger Federations, and their community gets the chance to jump behind their team. They play Avondale, so I will have a keen eye on that one, not hoping for the downfall of Avondale, but Mindil Aces are just a great story.”

“The other thing out of the draw given the open nature of it, which is a fantastic evolution and great leadership from the organisation (Football Australia), is that we have got three A-League derbies, if I can call them that, which means that there are going to be three less A-League teams in the next round. This opens up the pathway for the lower tier clubs at the Member Feds, and I am really excited at that prospect, too. With an open draw you increase the chances of Member Fed teams getting right to the pointy end of the competition.”

McBreen said: “For me, it’s Western United against Melbourne Victory – last season’s Champions in the League against the current Cup holders. That’s a Derby and a real barnstorming game to start the competition at this stage, so that is one to look forward to.”

“When you look at matchups you like to look at the so-called minnows as well, so consider Armadale against Modbury Jets. The Modbury Jets have already beaten a number of teams that they weren’t fancied to beat, and now they have the chance to go over to Perth and do some more damage. Either of those teams will be looking at that and thinking they can make it to the Round of 16.”

Australia Cup 2022 – Round of 32 Fixtures:

Australia Cup 2022 Match Schedule Summary*

Matches will be scheduled across the match dates shown in the table below, which will include enhanced production of mid-week match nights and more weekend Australia Cup football than ever before.

Round of 32** Round of 16** Quarter Finals*** Semi Finals*** Final 16 matches, 3 weeks 8 matches, 2 weeks 4 matches, 1 week 2 matches, 1 week 1 match 21 July 10 August 27 August 10 September 1 October 23 July 13 August 28 August 11 September 24 July 14 August 30 August 13 September 27 July 17 August 31 August 14 September 30 July 31 July 3 Aug

* Opening night to be contested on Thursday, 21 July

** Midweek match days to be considered “Cup Night”, with Tuesday nights held in reserve for practical fixture reasons

*** Exact Quarter Finals and Semi Finals match days to be confirmed

All Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds matches will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on 10 play.

Keep up to date, with 10 play's Australia Cup Fixtures page below.

Australia Cup 2022 - Fixtures

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

GUIDE: Australia Cup