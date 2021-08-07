Australia Cup

FFA Cup 2021: Round of 32 Explained

Find out how the round of 32 will run differently for the 2021 FFA Cup

The FFA Cup returns in 2021 for the 7th running, with a new draw format. The round of 32 will be split into four geographically based zones, from which clubs will be drawn against each other.

The 4 zones are as follows:

Zone 1: East - NSW & ACT (12 Teams)

  • APIA Leichhardt (NSW)
  • Blacktown City FC (NSW)
  • Broadmeadow Magic FC (NNSW)
  • Central Coast Mariners
  • Macarthur FC
  • Mt Druitt Rangers (NSW)
  • Newcastle Olympic (NNSW)
  • Sydney FC
  • Sydney Olympic (NSW)
  • Tigers FC (ACT)
  • Western Sydney Wanderers
  • Wollongong Wolves (NSW)

Zone 2: North - QLD & NT (6 Teams)

  • Brisbane Roar
  • Casuarina FC (NT)
  • Edge Hill United (QLD)
  • Gold Coast Knights (QLD)
  • Lions FC (QLD)
  • Peninsula Power (QLD)

Zone 3: South - VIC & TAS, and NZ + Play-off winner (8 Teams)

  • Davenport City Strikers
  • Melbourne City F
  • Wellington Phoenix
  • Western United vs Newcastle Jets (Play-off winner)
  • Avondale FC (VIC)
  • Port Melbourne Sharks SC (VIC)
  • Hume City FC
  • South Melbourne (VIC)

Zone 4: West - SA & WA + Play-off winner (6 Teams)

  • Adelaide City (SA)
  • Adelaide Olympic (SA)
  • Adelaide United
  • ECU Joondalup (WA)
  • Floreat Athena (WA)
  • Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory (Play-off winner)

From the round of 16 the draw will be completely open, and for the first time, winners will have a path to the AFC Asian Champions League.

-Football Australia

NEXT STORY
NEXT STORY

Australia Cup 2022 last eight locked in

Five Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s clubs will line up alongside three National Premier Leagues (NPL) outfits when the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022 commence in late August.
It was a day to remember for two NPL clubs on Sunday, with both Sydney United 58 and Peninsula Power sealing a place in the Quarter Finals of the Australia Cup 2022
Sydney FC and Macarthur FC became the first two clubs to qualify for the Australia Cup 2022 Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening, defeating Member Federation sides Bentleigh Greens SC (VIC) and Modbury Jets SC (SA)
The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play