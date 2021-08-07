FFA Cup 2021: Round of 32 Explained

The FFA Cup returns in 2021 for the 7th running, with a new draw format. The round of 32 will be split into four geographically based zones, from which clubs will be drawn against each other.
The 4 zones are as follows:
Zone 1: East - NSW & ACT (12 Teams)
- APIA Leichhardt (NSW)
- Blacktown City FC (NSW)
- Broadmeadow Magic FC (NNSW)
- Central Coast Mariners
- Macarthur FC
- Mt Druitt Rangers (NSW)
- Newcastle Olympic (NNSW)
- Sydney FC
- Sydney Olympic (NSW)
- Tigers FC (ACT)
- Western Sydney Wanderers
- Wollongong Wolves (NSW)
Zone 2: North - QLD & NT (6 Teams)
- Brisbane Roar
- Casuarina FC (NT)
- Edge Hill United (QLD)
- Gold Coast Knights (QLD)
- Lions FC (QLD)
- Peninsula Power (QLD)
Zone 3: South - VIC & TAS, and NZ + Play-off winner (8 Teams)
- Davenport City Strikers
- Melbourne City F
- Wellington Phoenix
- Western United vs Newcastle Jets (Play-off winner)
- Avondale FC (VIC)
- Port Melbourne Sharks SC (VIC)
- Hume City FC
- South Melbourne (VIC)
Zone 4: West - SA & WA + Play-off winner (6 Teams)
- Adelaide City (SA)
- Adelaide Olympic (SA)
- Adelaide United
- ECU Joondalup (WA)
- Floreat Athena (WA)
- Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory (Play-off winner)
From the round of 16 the draw will be completely open, and for the first time, winners will have a path to the AFC Asian Champions League.
-Football Australia
