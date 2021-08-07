FFA Cup 2021: Round of 32 Explained

The FFA Cup returns in 2021 for the 7th running, with a new draw format. The round of 32 will be split into four geographically based zones, from which clubs will be drawn against each other.

The 4 zones are as follows:

Zone 1: East - NSW & ACT (12 Teams)

APIA Leichhardt (NSW)

Blacktown City FC (NSW)

Broadmeadow Magic FC (NNSW)

Central Coast Mariners

Macarthur FC

Mt Druitt Rangers (NSW)

Newcastle Olympic (NNSW)

Sydney FC

Sydney Olympic (NSW)

Tigers FC (ACT)

Western Sydney Wanderers

Wollongong Wolves (NSW)

Zone 2: North - QLD & NT (6 Teams)

Brisbane Roar

Casuarina FC (NT)

Edge Hill United (QLD)

Gold Coast Knights (QLD)

Lions FC (QLD)

Peninsula Power (QLD)

Zone 3: South - VIC & TAS, and NZ + Play-off winner (8 Teams)

Davenport City Strikers

Melbourne City F

Wellington Phoenix

Western United vs Newcastle Jets (Play-off winner)

Avondale FC (VIC)

Port Melbourne Sharks SC (VIC)

Hume City FC

South Melbourne (VIC)

Zone 4: West - SA & WA + Play-off winner (6 Teams)

Adelaide City (SA)

Adelaide Olympic (SA)

Adelaide United

ECU Joondalup (WA)

Floreat Athena (WA)

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory (Play-off winner)

From the round of 16 the draw will be completely open, and for the first time, winners will have a path to the AFC Asian Champions League.

-Football Australia