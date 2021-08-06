Every FFA Cup Final Rounds Club

The below detail lists all of those clubs, the year they made their FFA Cup debut, and the furthest they have reached in the competition.

Team Member Appearances Debut Best Result Adelaide City Football South Australia 1 2014 Quarter Finals (2014) Adelaide Comets Football South Australia 1 2018 Round of 16 (2018) Adelaide Olympic Football South Australia 1 2019 Round of 16 (2019) Adelaide United A-League 6 2014 WINNERS (2014, 2018, 2019) APIA Leichhardt Tigers Football NSW 2 2017 Quarter Finals (2018) Armadale Football West 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Avondale Football Victoria 1 2018 Quarter Finals (2018) Balmain Tigers Football NSW 1 2015 Round of 32 (2015) Bankstown Berries Football NSW 1 2017 Round of 16 (2017) Bayswater City Football West 2 2014 Round of 32 (2014, 2019) Bentleigh Greens Football Victoria 4 2014 Semi Finals (2014, 2018) Blacktown City Football NSW 4 2014 Quarter Finals (2016, 2017) Bonnyrigg White Eagles Football NSW 2 2016 Round of 16 (2016, 2018) Brisbane Roar A-League 6 2014 Round of 16 (2014, 2019) Brisbane Strikers Football Queensland 4 2014 Semi Finals (2019) Broadmeadow Magic Northern NSW Football 4 2014 Round of 16 (2018) Bulleen Lions Football Victoria 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Cairns FC Football Queensland 5 2014 Round of 16 (2018) Campbelltown City Football South Australia 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Canberra FC Capital Football 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Canberra Olympic Capital Football 2 2016 Semi Finals (2016) Central Coast Mariners A-League 6 2014 Semi Finals (2014, 2019) Charlestown City Blues Northern NSW Football 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Cockburn City Football West 1 2016 Round of 32 (2016) Cooma Tigers Capital Football 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Coomera Colts Football Queensland 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Croydon Kings Football South Australia 1 2015 Round of 32 (2015) Darwin Olympic Football Northern Territory 2 2015 Round of 32 (2015, 2019) Darwin Rovers Football Northern Territory 2 2016 Round of 32 (2016, 2017) Devonport City Football Tasmania 2 2016 Round of 16 (2016, 2018) Edgeworth FC Northern NSW Football 4 2015 Round of 16 (2016, 2019) Floreat Athena Football West 2 2016 Round of 32 (2016, 2019) Gold Coast City[A] Football Queensland 3 2014 Quarter Finals (2014, 2017) Gold Coast Knights Football Queensland 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Green Gully Football Victoria 1 2016 Quarter Finals (2016) Gungahlin United Capital Football 1 2015 Round of 32 (2015) Gwelup Croatia Football West 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Hakoah Sydney City East Football NSW 3 2014 Round of 16 (2017) Heidelberg United Football Victoria 3 2015 Quarter-finals (2015, 2017, 2018) Hellenic Athletic Football Northern Territory 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Hills Brumbies Football NSW 1 2017 Round of 32 (2017) Hume City Football Victoria 4 2015 Semi Finals (2015) Lambton Jaffas Northern NSW Football 1 2016 Round of 32 (2016) Mackay & Whitsundays Magpies Crusaders United Football Queensland 1 2019 Round of 16 (2019) Maitland FC Northern NSW Football 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Manly United Football NSW 3 2014 Round of 16 (2019) Marconi Stallions Football NSW 3 2016 Round of 16 (2019) Melbourne City A-League 6 2014 WINNERS (2016) Melbourne Knights Football Victoria 3 2014 Round of 16 (2016) Melbourne Victory A-League 6 2014 WINNERS (2015) Moreland Zebras Football Victoria 1 2019 Quarter Finals (2019) Moreton Bay United Football Queensland 1 2017 Round of 16 (2017) Mt Druitt Town Rangers Football NSW 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Newcastle Jets A-League 6 2014 Quarter Finals (2019) North Eastern MetroStars Football South Australia 3 2015 Round of 16 (2015) Northcote City Football Victoria 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Oakleigh Cannons Football Victoria 1 2015 Quarter Finals (2015) Olympia FC Football Tasmania 1 2017 Round of 32 (2017) Olympic FC Football Queensland 3 2014 Round of 16 (2014, 2019) Parramatta FC Football NSW 1 2014 Round of 32 (2014) Peninsula Power Football Queensland 1 2017 Round of 32 (2017) Perth Glory A-League 6 2014 Runners-up (2014, 2015) Perth SC Football West 1 2015 Round of 32 (2015) Port Melbourne Football Victoria 1 2018 Round of 32 (2018) Queensland Lions Football Queensland 2 2015 Round of 16 (2015, 2018) Redlands United Football Queensland 1 2016 Round of 16 (2016) Rockdale City Suns Football NSW 2 2015 Round of 16 (2015) Sorrento FC Football West 2 2015 Round of 16 (2017) South Cardiff Northern NSW Football 1 2014 Round of 32 (2014) South Hobart Football Tasmania 3 2014 Round of 32 (2014, 2015, 2019) South Melbourne Football Victoria 2 2015 Semi Finals (2017) South Springvale Football Victoria 1 2014 Round of 16 (2014) St Albans Saints Football Victoria 1 2014 Round of 16 (2014) St George FC Football NSW 1 2019 Round of 32 (2019) Stirling Lions Football West 1 2014 Round of 32 (2014) Surfers Paradise Apollo Football Queensland 1 2016 Round of 32 (2016) Sydney FC A-League 6 2014 WINNERS (2017) Sydney Olympic Football NSW 2 2014 Round of 16 (2014, 2015) Sydney United 58 Football NSW 5 2014 Round of 16 (2014, 2015, 2017, 2019) Tuggeranong United Capital Football 1 2014 Round of 16 (2014) Wellington Phoenix A-League 6 2014 Round of 16 (2015) Western Knights Football West 1 2017 Round of 32 (2017) Western Sydney Wanderers A-League 6 2014 Semi Finals (2017, 2018) Wollongong Wolves Football NSW 2 2014 Round of 32 (2014, 2016)

