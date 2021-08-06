Every FFA Cup Final Rounds Club

The below detail lists all of those clubs, the year they made their FFA Cup debut, and the furthest they have reached in the competition.
|Team
|Member
|Appearances
|Debut
|Best Result
|Adelaide City
|Football South Australia
|1
|2014
|Quarter Finals (2014)
|Adelaide Comets
|Football South Australia
|1
|2018
|Round of 16 (2018)
|Adelaide Olympic
|Football South Australia
|1
|2019
|Round of 16 (2019)
|Adelaide United
|A-League
|6
|2014
|WINNERS (2014, 2018, 2019)
|APIA Leichhardt Tigers
|Football NSW
|2
|2017
|Quarter Finals (2018)
|Armadale
|Football West
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Avondale
|Football Victoria
|1
|2018
|Quarter Finals (2018)
|Balmain Tigers
|Football NSW
|1
|2015
|Round of 32 (2015)
|Bankstown Berries
|Football NSW
|1
|2017
|Round of 16 (2017)
|Bayswater City
|Football West
|2
|2014
|Round of 32 (2014, 2019)
|Bentleigh Greens
|Football Victoria
|4
|2014
|Semi Finals (2014, 2018)
|Blacktown City
|Football NSW
|4
|2014
|Quarter Finals (2016, 2017)
|Bonnyrigg White Eagles
|Football NSW
|2
|2016
|Round of 16 (2016, 2018)
|Brisbane Roar
|A-League
|6
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014, 2019)
|Brisbane Strikers
|Football Queensland
|4
|2014
|Semi Finals (2019)
|Broadmeadow Magic
|Northern NSW Football
|4
|2014
|Round of 16 (2018)
|Bulleen Lions
|Football Victoria
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Cairns FC
|Football Queensland
|5
|2014
|Round of 16 (2018)
|Campbelltown City
|Football South Australia
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Canberra FC
|Capital Football
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Canberra Olympic
|Capital Football
|2
|2016
|Semi Finals (2016)
|Central Coast Mariners
|A-League
|6
|2014
|Semi Finals (2014, 2019)
|Charlestown City Blues
|Northern NSW Football
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Cockburn City
|Football West
|1
|2016
|Round of 32 (2016)
|Cooma Tigers
|Capital Football
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Coomera Colts
|Football Queensland
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Croydon Kings
|Football South Australia
|1
|2015
|Round of 32 (2015)
|Darwin Olympic
|Football Northern Territory
|2
|2015
|Round of 32 (2015, 2019)
|Darwin Rovers
|Football Northern Territory
|2
|2016
|Round of 32 (2016, 2017)
|Devonport City
|Football Tasmania
|2
|2016
|Round of 16 (2016, 2018)
|Edgeworth FC
|Northern NSW Football
|4
|2015
|Round of 16 (2016, 2019)
|Floreat Athena
|Football West
|2
|2016
|Round of 32 (2016, 2019)
|Gold Coast City[A]
|Football Queensland
|3
|2014
|Quarter Finals (2014, 2017)
|Gold Coast Knights
|Football Queensland
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Green Gully
|Football Victoria
|1
|2016
|Quarter Finals (2016)
|Gungahlin United
|Capital Football
|1
|2015
|Round of 32 (2015)
|Gwelup Croatia
|Football West
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Hakoah Sydney City East
|Football NSW
|3
|2014
|Round of 16 (2017)
|Heidelberg United
|Football Victoria
|3
|2015
|Quarter-finals (2015, 2017, 2018)
|Hellenic Athletic
|Football Northern Territory
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Hills Brumbies
|Football NSW
|1
|2017
|Round of 32 (2017)
|Hume City
|Football Victoria
|4
|2015
|Semi Finals (2015)
|Lambton Jaffas
|Northern NSW Football
|1
|2016
|Round of 32 (2016)
|Mackay & Whitsundays Magpies Crusaders United
|Football Queensland
|1
|2019
|Round of 16 (2019)
|Maitland FC
|Northern NSW Football
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Manly United
|Football NSW
|3
|2014
|Round of 16 (2019)
|Marconi Stallions
|Football NSW
|3
|2016
|Round of 16 (2019)
|Melbourne City
|A-League
|6
|2014
|WINNERS (2016)
|Melbourne Knights
|Football Victoria
|3
|2014
|Round of 16 (2016)
|Melbourne Victory
|A-League
|6
|2014
|WINNERS (2015)
|Moreland Zebras
|Football Victoria
|1
|2019
|Quarter Finals (2019)
|Moreton Bay United
|Football Queensland
|1
|2017
|Round of 16 (2017)
|Mt Druitt Town Rangers
|Football NSW
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Newcastle Jets
|A-League
|6
|2014
|Quarter Finals (2019)
|North Eastern MetroStars
|Football South Australia
|3
|2015
|Round of 16 (2015)
|Northcote City
|Football Victoria
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Oakleigh Cannons
|Football Victoria
|1
|2015
|Quarter Finals (2015)
|Olympia FC
|Football Tasmania
|1
|2017
|Round of 32 (2017)
|Olympic FC
|Football Queensland
|3
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014, 2019)
|Parramatta FC
|Football NSW
|1
|2014
|Round of 32 (2014)
|Peninsula Power
|Football Queensland
|1
|2017
|Round of 32 (2017)
|Perth Glory
|A-League
|6
|2014
|Runners-up (2014, 2015)
|Perth SC
|Football West
|1
|2015
|Round of 32 (2015)
|Port Melbourne
|Football Victoria
|1
|2018
|Round of 32 (2018)
|Queensland Lions
|Football Queensland
|2
|2015
|Round of 16 (2015, 2018)
|Redlands United
|Football Queensland
|1
|2016
|Round of 16 (2016)
|Rockdale City Suns
|Football NSW
|2
|2015
|Round of 16 (2015)
|Sorrento FC
|Football West
|2
|2015
|Round of 16 (2017)
|South Cardiff
|Northern NSW Football
|1
|2014
|Round of 32 (2014)
|South Hobart
|Football Tasmania
|3
|2014
|Round of 32 (2014, 2015, 2019)
|South Melbourne
|Football Victoria
|2
|2015
|Semi Finals (2017)
|South Springvale
|Football Victoria
|1
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014)
|St Albans Saints
|Football Victoria
|1
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014)
|St George FC
|Football NSW
|1
|2019
|Round of 32 (2019)
|Stirling Lions
|Football West
|1
|2014
|Round of 32 (2014)
|Surfers Paradise Apollo
|Football Queensland
|1
|2016
|Round of 32 (2016)
|Sydney FC
|A-League
|6
|2014
|WINNERS (2017)
|Sydney Olympic
|Football NSW
|2
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014, 2015)
|Sydney United 58
|Football NSW
|5
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014, 2015, 2017, 2019)
|Tuggeranong United
|Capital Football
|1
|2014
|Round of 16 (2014)
|Wellington Phoenix
|A-League
|6
|2014
|Round of 16 (2015)
|Western Knights
|Football West
|1
|2017
|Round of 32 (2017)
|Western Sydney Wanderers
|A-League
|6
|2014
|Semi Finals (2017, 2018)
|Wollongong Wolves
|Football NSW
|2
|2014
|Round of 32 (2014, 2016)
- Football Australia