Crunch Australia Cup Playoff to be played Mid-May

The first ever Australia Cup Final Rounds Playoffs involving clubs from the Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s competition are set to be contested next month, with match dates from Thursday, 12 May 2022 to Sunday, 15 May 2022 pencilled in for the fixtures.

The Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds Playoffs will feature the four clubs that finish 9th to 12th in the A-League Men 2021/22 Regular Season, with the clubs that finish 9th and 10th earning hosting rights for the encounters.

The winners of the two ties will each seal a spot in the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds alongside the top eight (8) A-League Men’s clubs from the current campaign, as well as 22 clubs from a variety of levels and locations from right across Australia’s football ecosystem.

After the final rankings in this season’s A-League Men’s competition are locked in, Football Australia will work with Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and the participating clubs to ensure that the playoff matches do not clash with any forthcoming A-League Men’s 2022 Finals Series fixtures.

Playing the Playoff matches immediately after the completion of the A-League Men’s regular season will enable participating clubs to field their strongest possible rosters as they seek to book their slot in the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds, which are planned to commence in mid-July.

Additionally, the Playoff matches will add further intrigue and excitement to May’s domestic football calendar, which will feature A-League Men’s 2022 Finals Series and Grand Final, the A-Leagues All Stars’ clash with FC Barcelona in Sydney, as well as the announcement of the Socceroos’ squad for June’s crunch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers in Doha.

Football Australia will release more information and news regarding the Australia Cup 2022 over the coming weeks, as the details of the Playoff matches are confirmed, details of the Final Draw are locked away, and clubs from across the nation seal their ticket to the Round of 32.

Every match in the Australia Cup 2022 – including the Final Rounds Playoffs – will be broadcast live and free across the nation on 10 play.

Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds Playoffs (A-League Men) - UPDATED

Matches: 9th (home) vs. 12th (away) / 10th (home) vs. 11th (away)

Thursday 12 May, 7.30pm AEST

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

McDonald Jones Stadium

Watch live and free on 10 play

Friday 13 May, 7.30pm AEST

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar

Wanderers Football Park, Rooty Hill

Watch live and free on 10 play