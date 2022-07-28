Australia Cup Wrap

We have already witnessed some incredible fixtures as local National Premier League (NPL) sides face off against the very best from the Isuzu UTE A-League.

The first batch of round of 32 matches took place just over a week ago and they certainly delivered on the entertainment front with plenty of goals while extra time was required to settle the score line in the Match of the Day at Kingston Heath.

Watch: Bentleigh Greens vs Broadmeadow Magic Highlights

Meanwhile, it was a memorable trip for Victorian NPL outfit Avondale who travelled up north to Darwin to meet Mindil Aces.

Mindil Aces vs Avondale Highlights

Heidelberg take on the Roar

The most recent matchday on Wednesday night was spread across four states with games taking place in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

The Match of the Day took us to the Olympic Village as former NSL giants Heidelberg United faced off against Brisbane Roar.

Watch: Heidelberg United vs Brisbane Roar Highlights

This was Australian football fans first chance to see Charlie Austin from the offset. Catch up with all the highlights to see how the Englishman fared in his first Australia Cup outing.

The remaining three ties that evening saw Victorian side Green Gully head north to face Illawarra Premier League side Wollongong United while Brisbane City took on Cockburn and Adelaide City played host to Logan Lightning.

Wollongong United vs Green Gully Highlights

Brisbane City vs Cockburn City Highlights

Adelaide City vs Logan Lightning Highlights

Magpies host Macarthur in Mackay

North Queensland club Magpies Crusaders were met with a dream tie for their round of 32 fixture as they played host to Macarthur FC on Saturday evening.

This was Dwight Yorke’s first test in Australian football, catch up with the full match and highlights to see how his first game in charge of the Bulls played out.

Watch: Magpies Crusaders United vs Macarthur Highlights

All A-League affair in Newcastle

Saturday night’s prime time fixture saw two Isuzu UTE A-League sides pitted against each other as Newcastle Jets welcomed Adelaide United to McDonald Jones Stadium.

Jets had been busy in the offseason with some notable recruitments in the middle of park as Brandon O’Neill joined from Perth Glory and Trent Buhagiar made the switch from Sydney FC.

Watch: Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United Highlights

Australia Cup action continues next week with all matches live and exclusive on 10 play.

Australia Cup Fixtures

Australia Cup on 10 play