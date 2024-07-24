Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 2 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32 action will take centre stage on Wednesday, 31 July with four premium matches live and exclusive on 10 Play.

We will heading all across the nation for the second match day with a full list of blockbuster matches.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Blacktown City FC vs Adelaide United

The Match of the Round will take place in Seven Hills as Blacktown City host Isuzu UTE A-League side Adelaide United. Coverage will begin at 7pm with kick off at 7:30pm AEST.

Blacktown are one of NSW's leading NPL clubs as they gear up for their sixth appearance at this stage of the tournament.

They do have what it takes to overcome A-League opposition with Blacktown having knocked off the Mariners at this same stage of the Cup in 2017.

Seasoned campaigners, Adelaide, will be aiming for another extended Cup run this time around as they look to progress past the Round of 32. A feat they have managed to achieve bar one over the last nine years!

Brisbane City FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

The second clash will take part in Queensland with Brisbane City set to host A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers at Imperial Corp Stadium.

Brisbane City are back in the Final Rounds for the first time since their Round of 16 appearance in 2022.

They will be coming up against a new look Wanderers side which will see Alen Stajcic make his debut in the dugout since arriving from Perth Glory while up front they have added Bozhidar Kraev to their ranks.

Rockdale Ilinden FC vs Newcastle Jets

An exciting tie awaits Rockdale as they gear up to host Newcastle Jets at 7:30pm AEST at the Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre.

This is the NSW NPL's side third appearance in the Final Rounds of the Cup- their first since 2018.

They will be coming up a Jets side which will be full of confidence after they comfortably saw off Western United in their playoff encounter to book their place in the Round of 32.

Perth RedStar FC vs Lions FC

Two NPL clubs will be going head to head at Percy Doyle Reserve at the later kick off time of 2030 AEST as Perth RedStar host Lions FC.

RedStar will be making just their second appearance in the Final Rounds when they meet Lions FC.

Meanwhile, their Queensland opponents will be gearing up for their fifth Finals appearance.

They have made it past the Round of 32 on three occasions with their last appearance in the Round of 16 coming in 2021.