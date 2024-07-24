Australia Cup: Round of 32 Match Day 1 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32 action will get underway on Tuesday, 30 July live and exclusive on 10 Play.

There will be four blockbuster encounters to open proceedings with matches taking place across Queensland, ACT, Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Preview

Australia Cup: Important Links

Moreton City Excelsior FC vs Campbelltown City SC

We will be heading up to Albany Creek in Queensland for this clash as two NPL outfits clash at Wolter Park, with kick off scheduled for 7:00pm.

Moreton City Excelsior will be entering the Australia Cup Final Rounds for the first time as an amalgamated club following the merger of Albany Creek Excelsior and Moreton Bay United in 2023.

Moreton Bay's best run in the Australia Cup came back in 2016 when they reached the Round of 16 while Albany Creek have never made it this far in the Cup.

The newly created club had a smooth path to the Round of 32, scoring 20 goals throughout their four matches.

A club familiar to many in the NPL circles is back in the Final Rounds with Campbelltown City aiming to better last year's run which saw them reach the Round of 16.

Many will remember their win over Isuzu UTE A-League side Macarthur FC at this stage of the Cup last year which raised alarm bells across the country.

Oakleigh Cannons vs Sydney FC

We head to Victoria for our Match of the Day Coverage as Oakleigh Cannons face off against Sydney FC for the first time since that fateful evening two years ago.

The Sky Blues will be out for revenge with Oakleigh having come out on the top in their Quarter Final showdown last year.

Watch the 10 Football Team preview the action from 1900 AEST with kick off at 1930 AEST live and free on 10 Play.

O'Connor Knights SC vs Macarthur FC

O'Connor Knights will be making their first appearance in the Australia Cup Round of 32 when they meet Macarthur at GIO Stadium at 7:30pm AEST.

Standing in their way are a Bulls outfit which are eager to make amends for last year's Round of 32 exit.

There will be some new faces in Mile Sterjovski's side with Chris Ikonomidis one man to look out for following his switch from Melbourne Victory.

Darwin Hearts FC vs Hume City FC

We will be heading to the Top End for this encounter as Hume City travel to Darwin Football Stadium to meet Darwin Hearts.

Hearts will be making their Australia Cup Round of 32 debut while their opponents are relatively seasoned when it comes to the Final Rounds as they gear up for their sixth appearance.

Watch all the action unfold from 1930 AEST live and exclusive on 10 Play!