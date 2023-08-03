Australia Cup

Australia Cup Round of 32 Begins this Friday

Australia Cup Round of 32 Begins this Friday

The Australia Cup Round of 32 is almost upon us with a massive matchday scheduled for this Friday

Australia Cup Round of 32 action will get underway on Friday, 4 August live and exclusive on 10 Play.

There will be four blockbuster encounters to open proceedings with matches taking place across New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Preview

Our Match of the Day Coverage will take us to Northern NSW's Magic Park as last year's finalists face off against Broadmeadow Magic in what is expected to be a bumper crowd with plenty of Sydney United fans expected to make the trip north.

Around the grounds, we can also look forward to an all NPL clash in South Australia as MetroStars meet Inglewood, Peninsula Power will have it all to play for as they host Wellington Phoenix while Mount Druitt Town Rangers take on Canberra Croatia to round off the first matchday.

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Review

