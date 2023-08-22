Australia Cup Round of 16: Preview

The Australia Cup Round of 16 will kick off this weekend with two matches scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The action will continue into next week with three matches on Tuesday night before the final three matches will be played the following evening.

Let's look ahead at all eight of the upcoming ties

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Sydney United 58 FC vs Brisbane Roar

Two sides all too familiar with each other will face off at Sydney United Sports Centre on Saturday with proceedings set to get underway from 1400 AEST.

It was a memorable occasion for the hosts the last time they played Roar with the NSW NPL outfit coming out on top in last year's Semi Final thanks to Glen Trifiro's extra time winner.

The home side will be without their trusted goalkeeper, Danijel Nizic, who recently made the switch to Macarthur FC.

Meanwhile, there are a number of new faces throughout Brisbane's squad as well as a new man in the dugout with Ross Aloisi now in charge.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix

The first of the two all-A-League affairs in the Round of 16 sees Wellington Phoenix travel to Melbourne City on Sunday with kick off set for 1400 AEST.

Phoenix's Round of 32 encounter saw them pushed to extra time by Peninsula Power with a 119th minute winner proving the difference.

Melbourne City survived an early scare against Victorian NPL side Oakleigh Cannons to seal their place in the Round of 16 with Alessandro Lopane's added time strike securing their spot.

Melbourne Knights FC vs Campbelltown City SC

Our first Round of 16 tie with Match Day Coverage takes us to the home of the Melbourne Knights as they take on South Australian NPL side Campbelltown City with coverage from 1900 AEST on Tuesday night.

The Knights put on a clinical performance in the Round 32, coming out on top 4-1 against Lions FC while their opponents produced the ultimate 'cupset' as they made light work of reigning champions Macarthur FC.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United

The second and final match to feature two A-League clubs will take place at Marconi Stadium with kick off set for 1930 AEST.

It was a straightforward route to this point for both clubs with Wanderers putting six past Floreat Athena in WA while the Reds won 2-0 away to Northcote City.

MetroStars vs Inter Lions FC

TK Shutter Reserve is set for an almighty spectacle as NSW League One outfit make the trip to SA to meet MetroStars.

Both sides enjoyed resounding victories in their respective round of 32 ties with the home side putting five unanswered goals past Inglewood and Inter recording a 6-0 win in the Top End against Hellenic Athletic.

APIA Leichhardt FC vs Sydney FC

Our Match Day Coverage will take us to Leichhardt Oval on Wednesday night as NSW NPL heavyweights battle it out against Sydney FC.

APIA strung together an impressive performance away to Goulburn Valley Suns last round with 4-1 the full time result in Shepparton.

Their opponents took part in a match that is sure to go down in the history books as they saw off Central Coast Mariners 10-9 in a penalty shootout after Jaiden Kucharski's 123rd minute equaliser forced the match into spot kicks.

Leichhardt Oval has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the hosts as they came out on top 2-1 against Wanderers at this same stage of the tournament two years ago.

Gold Coast Knights FC vs Western United

John Aloisi's Western United will be heading north for this tie as they travel to the Croatian Sports Centre for their midweek fixture against Gold Coast Knights.

Scott McDonald's Knights proved too strong for Devonport Strikers in their Round of 32 meeting with Austin Ludwik's goal proving the difference.

Meanwhile, Western showed their class as they put four past Edgeworth Eagles and kept them scoreless in the process.

Mount Druitt Town Rangers vs Heidelberg United FC

The third and final match on Wednesday will see Heidelberg United make the trip north to face off against Mount Druitt Town Rangers.

Mount Druitt overpowered Canberra Croatia last round as they came out on top 3-1 at Popondetta Park while Heidelberg could not have asked for a better away display as they knocked off Moreton Bay United 3-0.

