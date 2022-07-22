Australia Cup produces goals galore as Victorian and South Australian clubs progress

The Australia Cup 2022 Round of 32 kicked off on Thursday evening, with Victorian clubs excelling on the first night of match action in this year’s Final Rounds, while South Australian State League 1 side Modbury Jets SC continued their fairytale run in this year’s competition, advancing beyond Armadale SC in the west.

In the night’s early, concurrent kick-offs, National Premier Leagues (NPL) Victoria outfits Bentleigh Greens SC, Oakleigh Cannons FC, and Avondale FC represented Victorian football well, with each club sealing a spot in the Round of 16 of the Australia Cup 2022 after defeating rivals from Northern NSW, New South Wales, and the Northern Territory respectively.

In Wednesday’s feature match, Bentleigh Greens SC eliminated Broadmeadow Magic FC after recording a 2-1 extra-time win over their opponents at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex in Cheltenham, Victoria.

WATCH: Bentleigh vs Broadmeadow Highlights

In an even and tightly fought contest, Bentleigh took the lead in the match via George Lambadaridis shortly after the half-hour mark, however Magic’s response was swift, with attacker Jacob Dowse restoring parity to the contest in the 32nd minute of play.

Locked at 1-1 after regulation time and with the game seemingly set to go to penalties following a superb performance from Magic’s young, substitute goalkeeper Zac Bowling, Bentleigh substitute Ken Krolicki – a former Major League Soccer player – managed to find the winner in the 117th minute of the match to secure safe passage for the Greens.

The other fixtures on Thursday evening were settled by considerably clearer margins, with Oakleigh Cannons FC, Avondale FC, and Modbury Jets SC securing significant wins on the road.

In Sydney, goals to Joe Guest, Chris Lucas, Wade Dekker, and a brace to Daniel Clark helped Oakleigh eliminate Bonnyrigg at Bonnyrigg Sports Centre to the tune of 5-0.

In Darwin, Avondale FC recorded the biggest win of the night, knocking out hosts Mindil Aces FC 6-0. Avondale’s goals came via a Liam Boland hat-trick, a double to Liston Diaz, and a 12th minute opener from Scott Hilliar.

WATCH: Mindil Aces vs Avondale Highlights

Finally in Perth, Modbury Jets recorded a 5-2 win at Alfred Skeet Reserve, bringing Armadale SC’s 2022 Cup quest to a close. Armadale took the lead via an early Adriano Jelenovic goal, however strikes from Harrison Conant, Daniel Ditroia, Hamish McCabe, Cameron O’Doherty, and Liam McCabe ensured that the South Australian club will be in the Round of 16 draw when it is conducted on Wednesday, 3 August. Jelenovic rounded out the scoring with what would prove to be a consolation goal in the 69th minute.

WATCH: Armadale vs Modbury Jets Highlights

Match action will continue in the Australia Cup 2022 Round of 32 next Wednesday, 27 July with four games kicking off across the nation at the synchronised time of 7.30pm AEST.

The first Isuzu UTE A-League club to enter the Round of 32 fray will be Brisbane Roar FC. High profile recruit Charlie Austin could make his bow in competitive Australian football when Warren Moon’s charges venture to Olympic Village in Victoria to take on Heidelberg United FC in the night’s feature fixture.

Elsewhere, Wollongong United FC will host another Victorian entrant, Green Gully SC, at Macedonia Park in the Illawarra, Cup action will kick-off in Queensland as Brisbane City FC host Cockburn City SC from Western Australia, while Final Rounds theatre will take place in South Australia when Adelaide City FC welcome Logan Lightning FC to Marden Sports Complex.

Every match of the Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds will be broadcast LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on 10 play.

The full Australia Cup 2022 match schedule is available here, with the only fixture without a match venue currently assigned – the high-profile Cup clash between Western United vs. Melbourne Victory FC on Wednesday, 3 August – set to be confirmed next week.

