Australia Cup – Live and Exclusive on 10 play

The newly revamped Australia Cup 2022 will be available to watch live and free on 10 play. The Australia Cup (formerly known as the FFA Cup) is the largest knockout football competition in the country and is compromised of teams from all division across Australia.

Over 700 clubs put their hat in the ring to be named the best football team in the nation. That means that there is plenty of football to be played – all of which you can watch live and free on 10 play.

The preliminary rounds of the 2022 tournament are already underway with several association teams putting their best foot forward as they search for a coveted spot in the round of 32.

10 play has you covered with the Australia Cup playoff matches with the first having been played on Thursday and the final one set to take place tonight. The Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds Playoffs feature the four clubs that finish 9th to 12th in the A-League Men 2021/22 Regular Season, with the clubs that finish 9th and 10th earning hosting rights for the encounters.

The first of the playoffs took place last night as Newcastle Jets saw off Perth Glory 3-1 at a rain soaked McDonald Jones Stadium.

Tonight’s action will see Western Sydney Wanderers host Brisbane Roar at Wanderers Park. Both sides will undoubtedly be taking this clash seriously as they look to challenge for silverware.

Watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar live and free on 10 play

Coming soon: The Winter of Football

Australian football fans will be treated to a football feast over the coming months with several the world’s best teams available to watch on the home of football – Network 10.

There will be a total of 15 world class matches that will be showcased across 10 and 10 play on demand with the likes of English Premier League sides Manchester United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa making the trip down under.

