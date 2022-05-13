Australia Cup

Australia Cup – Live and Exclusive on 10 play

Watch every match of the Australia Cup 2022 live and free on 10 play.

The newly revamped Australia Cup 2022 will be available to watch live and free on 10 play. The Australia Cup (formerly known as the FFA Cup) is the largest knockout football competition in the country and is compromised of teams from all division across Australia.

Over 700 clubs put their hat in the ring to be named the best football team in the nation. That means that there is plenty of football to be played – all of which you can watch live and free on 10 play.

The preliminary rounds of the 2022 tournament are already underway with several association teams putting their best foot forward as they search for a coveted spot in the round of 32.

10 play has you covered with the Australia Cup playoff matches with the first having been played on Thursday and the final one set to take place tonight. The Australia Cup 2022 Final Rounds Playoffs feature the four clubs that finish 9th to 12th in the A-League Men 2021/22 Regular Season, with the clubs that finish 9th and 10th earning hosting rights for the encounters.

The first of the playoffs took place last night as Newcastle Jets saw off Perth Glory 3-1 at a rain soaked McDonald Jones Stadium.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Trent Ostler of the Glory competes for the ball against Jordan Elsey of the Jets during the Australia Cup Playoff match between Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on May 12, 2022 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Tonight’s action will see Western Sydney Wanderers host Brisbane Roar at Wanderers Park. Both sides will undoubtedly be taking this clash seriously as they look to challenge for silverware.

Take a trip down memory lane…

As the Australia Cup fast approaches the business end, why not look back at some of the best cupsets of the FFA Cup.

Missing your fix of Cup football? Relive the 2021/2022 FFA Cup Grand Final between Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners.

Coming soon: The Winter of Football

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: Roar player Scott Neville, Councillor Krista Adams, MP Stirling Hinchliffe and Roar coach Warren Moon pose with Aston Villa FC and Leeds United jerseys during the Queensland Champions Cup 2022 media launch at Suncorp Stadium on April 28, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Australian football fans will be treated to a football feast over the coming months with several the world’s best teams available to watch on the home of football – Network 10.

There will be a total of 15 world class matches that will be showcased across 10 and 10 play on demand with the likes of English Premier League sides Manchester United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa making the trip down under.

There is plenty more sport to look forward to on 10 play. From Bellator MMA to Formula 1, we have you covered with all the latest news to keep you up to date.

